Global Gynecology Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials

Trends in Gynecology partnering deals



Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development



Gynecology partnering agreement structure



Gynecology partnering contract documents



Top Gynecology deals by value



Most active Gynecology dealmakers







Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.







The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gynecology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gynecology deals.







The report presents financial deal terms values for Gynecology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Gynecology dealmaking trends.







Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.







Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Gynecology dealmaking since 2012 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.







Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.







Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Gynecology deals since 2012. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Gynecology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.







Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Gynecology deals since 2012 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Gynecology partnering deals by specific Gynecology target announced since 2012. The chapter is organized by specific Gynecology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Gynecology partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Gynecology partnering and dealmaking since 2012.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Gynecology technologies and products.







Report scope



Global Gynecology Partnering 2012 to 2018 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Gynecology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.







Global Gynecology Partnering 2012 to 2018 includes:



Trends in Gynecology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012



Analysis of Gynecology deal structure



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Access to hundreds of Gynecology deal contract documents



Comprehensive access to over 3500 Gynecology deal records



The leading Gynecology deals by value since 2012



Most active Gynecology dealmakers since 2012







The report includes deals for the following indications: Adenomyosis, Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), Endometriosis, Fibroids, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Infertility, Menopause, Ovarian failure, Pelvic inflammatory disease, Polycystic ovary syndrome, Pre-menstrual syndrome, Prolapse, Amenorrhea, Dysmenorrhea, Pelvic pai, Vaginitis, plus other gynecological indications.







In Global Gynecology Partnering 2012 to 2018, available deals and contracts are listed by:



Headline value



Upfront payment value



Royalty rate value



Stage of development at signing



Deal component type



Technology type



Specific therapy indication







Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The Global Gynecology Partnering 2012-2018 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 200 gynecology deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?



• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?



• What exclusivity is granted?



• What is the payment structure for the deal?



• How are the sales and payments audited?



• What is the deal term?



• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?



• How are IPRs handled and owned?



• Who is responsible for commercialization?



• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?



• How is confidentiality and publication managed?



• How are disputes to be resolved?



• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?



• What happens when there is a change of ownership?



• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?



• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?



• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?



• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?







