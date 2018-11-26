Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Report 2018: Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities 2015-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing need for big data analytics, rising demand for cost-effective hadoop big data solutions and demand for a common unified platform for information storage.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Need for Big Data Analytics

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Hadoop Big Data Solutions

3.1.3 Demand for a Common Unified Platform for Information Storage

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Deployment

4.1 Cloud Based

4.2 Hybrid

4.3 On-premises



5 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Solution

5.1 Management Software

5.2 Application Software

5.3 Packaged Software

5.4 Performance Monitoring Software



6 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Service

6.1 Admin & Managed Services

6.2 Consulting & Development Services

6.3 Training & Support Services



7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Operational Intelligence

7.2 Customer Analytics

7.3 Risk & Fraud Analytics

7.4 Security Intelligence

7.5 Internet of Things (IoT)

7.6 Distributed Coordination Service

7.7 Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics

7.8 Offloading Mainframe Application

7.9 Linguistic Analytics

7.10 Social Media Analytics

7.11 Sentimental Analytics



8 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By End User

8.1 Retail & Consumer Goods

8.2 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.3 Transportation & Supply Chain Management (SCM)

8.4 Academia & Research

8.5 Energy & Utility

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.8 Government & Defense

8.9 Media & Entertainment

8.10 IT & Telecommunication

8.11 Other End Users



9 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Datameer, Inc

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Ltd. (Pentaho Corporation)

Hortonworks

IBM Corporation

Dell, Inc.

Karmasphere, Inc.

Mapr Technologies, Inc.

Marklogic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

MongoDB Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pentaho Corporation

Pivotal Software, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/czqxmm/global_hadoop_big?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

