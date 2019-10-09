Global Hadoop Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadoop market worldwide is projected to grow by US$512.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 61.3%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 60%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$123.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101173/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 67.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 58.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$80.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Cloudera, Inc.; Datameer, Inc.; FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation); Hitachi Vantara Corporation; Hortonworks, Inc.; MapR Technologies, Inc.; MarkLogic Corporation; Teradata Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101173/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hadoop Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hadoop Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hadoop Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Hardware (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: BFSI (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: BFSI (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Government Sector (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Government Sector (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: IT & ITES (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: IT & ITES (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Telecommunication (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Telecommunication (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Retails (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Retails (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hadoop Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 23: United States Hadoop Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Hadoop Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Hadoop Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Hadoop Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product:
2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hadoop in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Hadoop Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hadoop Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 39: European Hadoop Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Hadoop Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 45: Hadoop Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019
VS 2025
Table 47: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Hadoop Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: German Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019
VS 2025
Table 51: Hadoop Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Hadoop Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Italian Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Italian Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Hadoop Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Hadoop Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Hadoop Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product:
2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Hadoop Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Rest of World Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Rest of World Hadoop Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
CLOUDERA, INC.
DATAMEER , INC.
FICO (FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION)
HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION
HORTONWORKS, INC.
MAPR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
MARKLOGIC
TERADATA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101173/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article