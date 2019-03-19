LONDON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Haemophilia Market. The market of Global Haemophilia has been analyzed By Type (Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B), By Treatment (On-demand, Prophylaxis), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil). The Global Haemophilia market has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Haemophilia Market - Analysis By Type (Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B), By Treatment (On-demand, Prophylaxis), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecasts (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India, Brazil)", the global Haemophilia market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.84% during 2018 – 2023.



Over the recent years, global haemophilia market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including increasing life expectancy of hemophiliac patients, reduction in inhibitor formation in severe haemophilia cases and new emerging therapies for treatment of haemophilia. Moreover, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and growing incidences of hemorrhages, arthropaedic and dental surgeries, epistaxis, laceration and abrasion is expected to propel the demand for haemophilia market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. By type, the segment of haemophilia A is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global endoscopy devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



The report titled "Global Haemophilia Market, By Type (Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B), By Treatment (On-demand, Prophylaxis), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecasts (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India, Brazil)" has covered and analyzed the potential of global haemophilia market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global haemophilia market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



