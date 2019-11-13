Global Hair Straightener Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hair Straightener Market, By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate and Narrow Plate & Mini Plate), By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium & Tourmaline), By Application (Household Vs. Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hair Straightener Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during 2019-2024.



The market is expected to witness growth over the next five years, on account of increasing awareness about personal grooming along with growing urban population across geographies. Moreover, rising trend of dual household income and therefore, surging personal disposable income, increasing appearance consciousness and growing corporate culture among women are few of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of the Gobal Hair Straightener Market.



On the basis of applications, the Global Hair Straightener Market has been categorized into household and commercial segments. Average selling price of hair straightener used for commercial purposes is more than double than that of hair straightener available for personal use.



Thus, commercial hair straightener held more than half of the Global Hair Straightener Market in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well owing to booming beauty salons industry and continuous product innovations in the category.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Hair Straightener Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate, Narrow Plate & Mini Plate)

4.2.2. By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium, Tourmaline)

4.2.3. By Application (Household Vs Commercial)

4.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Institutional Sales, Multi-Branded Stores, Online and Others)

4.2.5. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)

4.2.6. By Company

4.3. Product Market Map (By Product Type, By Plate Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



5. North America Hair Straightener Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Plate Type

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel

5.2.5. By Country



6. Asia-Pacific Hair Straightener market outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Plate Type

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel

6.2.5. By Country



7. Europe Hair Straightener market outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Plate Type

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Distribution channel

7.2.5. By Country



8. South America Hair Straightener market outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Plate Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Distribution channel

8.2.5. By Country



9. Middle East & Africa Hair Straightener Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Plate Type

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Distribution channel

9.2.5. By Country



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. The Procter & Gamble Company

12.1.2. Coty Inc

12.1.3. Panasonic Corporation

12.1.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.5. Conair Corporation

12.1.6. Spectrum Brands, Inc.

12.1.7. Dyson Ltd.

12.1.8. Groupe SEB

12.1.9. HSI PROFESSIONAL

12.1.10. Farouk Systems, Inc.

12.1.11. Turbo Ion, Inc.

12.1.12. John Paul Mitchell Systems Inc

12.1.13. Cloud Nine Hair

12.1.14. FHI Heat

12.1.15. HauteHouse LLC

12.1.16. Wahl Clipper Corporation

12.1.17. Nisim International Inc

12.1.18. Corioliss

12.1.19. Beurer GmbH

12.1.20. Revlon



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdak12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

