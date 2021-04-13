Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Markets 2021-2026 - Image Makeovers In Urban Communities & Increasing Use Of Wigs In Fashion & Entertainment industry

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair wigs and extensions market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2021-2026.



An increasing number of customers demanding hair extensions or wigs for beauty or functional purposes has been driving the market over the last few years. Native Africans and people of African descent are the largest consumers of hair wigs and extensions. Interestingly, the demand from these customers has always been nearly inelastic.

They spend substantially on chemical hair care products such as relaxers to smoothen and straighten their hair. The availability of high-quality wigs and toupees is encouraging a higher number of men from across the world to opt for these alternatives than for surgical procedures or hair transplants. The increased demand for premium-quality hair products is influencing manufacturers to set up production facilities in Asian countries, especially in China and India.

Moreover, the growth in per capita disposable incomes has increased discretionary spending, which has boded well for wigs and extensions manufacturers. The increase in hair fall rates across the world and the popularity of personal grooming and beauty products are other major factors likely to influence the market growth.

Insights by Geography



In 2020, North America dominated the global hair wigs and extensions market with a share of over 40%. The African and Caucasian descent population in the region is the major contributor to the sale of human and synthetic hair wigs. The US market is highly influenced by age groups. Customers that are less than 25 years use hair wigs and extensions mainly for functional purposes. Consumers in the age group of 35 to 44 years account for the largest market share.

In 2020, consumers in the age group of between 45 and 54 years constituted 22% of the market share. However, customers in the age group of over 54 years of age were the second-highest contributor in North America, accounting for the market share of 23% in 2020. This age group has the potential to become the leading target segment for hair wigs.

Insights by Vendors



The global hair wigs and extension market is highly competitive with increased competition, rapid advances in synthetic hair manufacturing technology, and evolving consumer preferences. At the regional level, the competition has intensified with innumerable vendors selling products with limited product differentiation.

The market is dominated by global vendors with players expecting to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in fast-developing countries of APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share.

