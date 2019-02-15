Global Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market 2017-2019 & 2028: Market was Estimated at $48.12 Mn in 2018 with United States Accounting fot the Largest Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) Epidemiology

The incident population of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) was estimated to be 2,378 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest HCL cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Hairy Cell Leukemia, followed France.

Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

In the first-line setting for patients, Purine analogs are the mainstay of HCL therapy for physically fit and symptomatic HCL patients, conferring in most cases a longer overall survival (OS). The treatment is based on either cladribine (2-CdA) or Pentostatin (DCF). Among the 7 major markets, the United States is estimated to have the maximum market share of Hairy Cell Leukemia, followed by EU5 and Japan.

There are only various therapies approved for the treatment of patients with Hairy Cell Leukemia in the United States that include Leustatin (Janssen); Nipent (Pfizer); Intron-A (Merck); Roferon-A (Roche) and Lumoxiti (AstraZeneca). Leustatin and Nipent are the purine anlaogs been approved as the first line of therapy for the treatment of Hairy Cell Leukemia. Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) developed by AstraZeneca is the first in class therapy approved for the treatment of Hairy Cell Leukemia. Detailed chapters for all of these drugs, along with the upcoming therapy i.e., Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as well as another promising candidate Vemurafenib (Zelboraf, Roche) have been covered in the report.

Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) Market Outlook

The global market of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) was estimated to be USD 48.12 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Hairy Cell Leukemia, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Currently, the effective management of Hairy Cell Leukemia mainly involves the usage of Purine Analogues (Cladribine and Pentostatin), Rituximab, and Interferon-alpha 2b. These therapies are used as either monotherapy or in combination as various lines of treatment.

The dynamics of Hairy Cell Leukemia market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2019-2028. Key players are working robustly on new therapies with novel mechanism of action, including Vemurafenib (Zelboraf; Roche), Ibrutinib (Imbruvica; Pharmacyclics) and Moxetumomab (Lumoxiti; AstraZeneca, the drug is launched in the US recently, but not in other markets).

Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab) became the first ever drug therapy to receive USFDA approval as a third line of treatment in September 2018. The drug is a first-in-class medicine for hairy cell leukaemia and marks first new treatment option for patients in over 20 years.

Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) Drugs Uptake

Vemurafenib is being developed as the first line of therapy, while Ibrutinib is expected to enter the market as second line of therapy; Both the therapies are already launched in the market for the treatment of other respective indications.

Overall, with the launch of new therapies in various line of treatment (LoT), it is estimated that these therapies shall gradually replace the market of traditional therapies that are presently being used as 1st LoT, 2nd LoT and 3rd LoT, in the coming years.

1 Key Insights



2 Hairy Cell Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hairy Cell Leukemia in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Hairy Cell Leukemia in 2028



3 Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Signs and Symptoms

3.3 Etiology

3.4 Staging and Risk Stratification

3.5 Biology of HCL

3.6 Pathogenesis

3.7 Diagnosis

3.7.1 NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology - Hairy Cell Leukemia, Version 2.2018

3.7.2 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO): Clinical Practice Guidelines - Hairy Cell Leukemia

3.7.3 Consensus guidelines for the diagnosis Classic Hairy Cell Leukemia



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings



5 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Hairy Cell Leukemia



6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hairy Cell Leukemia

6.1 The United States

6.2 EU5

6.3 Germany

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Spain

6.7 The United Kingdom

6.8 Japan



7 Treatment and Management of Hairy Cell Leukemia

7.1 ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment

7.2 Consensus Guidelines for the management of patients with classic Hairy Cell Leukemia

7.3 NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines Hairy Cell Leukemia, Version 2.2018

7.3.1 Treatment Options

7.3.2 Treatment Guidelines



8 Unmet Needs



9 Marketed Therapies

9.1 Lumoxiti: AstraZeneca

9.2 Leustatin: Janssen

9.3 Nipent: Pfizer

9.4 Intron A: Merck

9.5 Roferon A: Roche

9.7 Rituximab: Roche



10 Emerging Therapies

10.1 Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

10.2 Ibrutinib: Johnson and Johnson/ Pharmacyclics

10.3 Vemurafenib: Roche



11 Hairy Cell Leukemia: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Market Size of Hairy Cell Leukemia in 7MM

11.2.1 Market Size of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Line of Therapies



12 Market Outlook by Country



13 The United States: Market Outlook

13.1 United States Market Size

13.1.1 Total Market Size of Hairy Cell Leukemia

13.1.2 Market Size of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Line of Therapies



14 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



15 Japan: Market Outlook



16 Market Drivers



17 Market Barriers



18 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Janssen

Pfizer

Merck

Roche

Johnson and Johnson

