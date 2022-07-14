Global Halal Food and Beverage Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halal Food and Beverage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Grain Products), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global halal food and beverage market is expected to reach USD 1063.11 billion by 2030. The global halal food industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period owing to the increasing Muslim population and their substantially increasing expenditure on food & beverages, which is considered the main driving force of this market. According to an article published in Salaam Gateway, in November 2019, 63.6% of Muslims globally spend USD 2.2 trillion on halal and Islamic food and lifestyle products.



Governments of the Islamic, as well as the non-Islamic nations and the manufacturers of halal-certified food products, have been taking various initiatives in terms of marketing & educating consumers about these products. The confidence of consumers in halal brands has been the most influential factor in the actual purchase of these products. According to an article published in Salam Gateway, in November 2020 Egypt's council of ministers introduced the 'Halal in Egypt' mark for Egyptian halal exports, while the Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also launched an official national logo.



Meat & alternatives held the largest segment in 2021 and are expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. Halal meat has always been a remarkable business segment. For instance, in October 2019, Indonesia made halal certification mandatory for halal food products and established the halal products certification agency, Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Produk Halal (BPJPH). Owing to the formation of these types of organizational figures the industry participants have been successful to a great extent in building consumer trust and pushing penetration of the product category to even higher levels.



The hypermarket & supermarket segment contributed a majority of the share to become a larger division in the global revenue in 2021. The increasing penetration of independent retail giants such as Walmart and Costco among others are boosting product visibility and attracting a larger consumer base. Consumers prefer to physically verify these products before buying, which is driving the sales through this channel. For instance, Al Islami Foods Corporation offers a wide range of halal products via these stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and local players.



Halal Food and Beverage Market Report Highlights

Grain products are projected to register the fastest growth due to a more cost-effective option for large organizations as it dispenses less amount of product per pump.

Online channel is anticipated to register faster growth during the forecast years owing to promising growth exhibited by e-commerce platforms, across Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia , UAE.

countries including , UAE. Europe is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, with brands rolling out halal-certified food & beverage in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Halal Food & Beverage Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Halal Food & Beverage Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Roadmap of Halal Food & Beverage Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Halal Food & Beverage Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Meat & Alternatives

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast for meat & alternatives 2017-2030, (USD Million)

5.3. Milk & Milk Products

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast for milk & milk products 2017-2030, (USD Million)

5.4. Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast for fruits & vegetables 2017-2030, (USD Million)

5.5. Grain Products

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast for grain products 2017-2030, (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast for others 2017-2030, (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Halal Food & Beverage Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast through hypermarket & supermarket, 2017-2030, (USD Million)

6.3. Departmental Store

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast through departmental store, 2017-2030, (USD Million)

6.4. Online

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast through online, 2017-2030, (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast through others, 2017-2030, (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Halal Food & Beverage Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Nestle S.A

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Cargill, Incorporated

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Unilever

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. American Halal Company, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Al-Falah Halal Foods

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Prima Agri-Products

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. One World Foods Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Midamar Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. QL Foods

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Rosen's Diversified Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



