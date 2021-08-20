Global Halloysite Market to Reach $52.3 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halloysite - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Halloysite estimated at US$34.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$31.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cosmetics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Halloysite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



In the global Ceramics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors Featured:

American Elements

Applied Minerals, Inc.

BASF SE

Daleco Resources

Imerys Ceramics

I-Minerals, Inc.

Jiangyanrunyu

Jinyu

Living Nature

NaturalNano Corp.

Northstar Mines , LLC

, LLC Qingdaomenghua

Quarzwerke GmbH

Reade International Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

