Global Hand Sanitizer Market is Expected to Reach $3,043.56 Million by 2027
May 06, 2020, 13:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hand Sanitizer Market is accounted for $1,106.40 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,043.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Hand Sanitizer Market include Unilever, Himalaya Drug Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Vi-Jon, Henkel AG & Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Kutol, Chattem Inc, and Best Sanitizers, Inc.
Some of the main factors propelling the market growth are the ease of using hand sanitizing products, noteworthy alertness about personal cleanliness, and increasing occurrence of transmissible diseases like COVID-19. However, lack of awareness regarding hygiene among underdeveloped economies is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Hand sanitizer is a product which is generally used to reduce infectious agents present on the hands. Alcohol-based formulations are gaining popularity against hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting.
By product, the gel segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. This type of sanitizer is generally thin and runny in formulation and therefore gets spread easily and penetrates into the skin, destroying most of the germs. Easy availability of these sanitizers drives the growth of this segment.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the existence of a large number of market players in the region. Moreover, U.S. holds a major share in the market owing to ability of consumers to spend on personal care and hygiene products.
Types Covered:
- Alcohol Based
- Triclosan
- Iodine
- Quartenary Ammonium Compounds Based
Products Covered:
- Liquid
- Gel
- Foam
- Wipes
- Spray
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Drug Store
- Specialty Store
- Hypermarket & Supermarket
- Online
End Users Covered:
- Restaurants
- Corporate
- Household Purpose
- Hospitals
- Shopping Plaza
- Schools
- Military
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
