Global Hand Sanitizer Market is Expected to Reach $3,043.56 Million by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hand Sanitizer Market is accounted for $1,106.40 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,043.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Hand Sanitizer Market include Unilever, Himalaya Drug Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Vi-Jon, Henkel AG & Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Kutol, Chattem Inc, and Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Some of the main factors propelling the market growth are the ease of using hand sanitizing products, noteworthy alertness about personal cleanliness, and increasing occurrence of transmissible diseases like COVID-19. However, lack of awareness regarding hygiene among underdeveloped economies is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Hand sanitizer is a product which is generally used to reduce infectious agents present on the hands. Alcohol-based formulations are gaining popularity against hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting.

By product, the gel segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. This type of sanitizer is generally thin and runny in formulation and therefore gets spread easily and penetrates into the skin, destroying most of the germs. Easy availability of these sanitizers drives the growth of this segment.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the existence of a large number of market players in the region. Moreover, U.S. holds a major share in the market owing to ability of consumers to spend on personal care and hygiene products.

Types Covered:

Alcohol Based

Triclosan

Iodine

Quartenary Ammonium Compounds Based

Products Covered:

Liquid

Gel

Foam

Wipes

Spray

Distribution Channels Covered:

Drug Store

Specialty Store

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online

End Users Covered:

Restaurants

Corporate

Household Purpose

Hospitals

Shopping Plaza

Schools

Military

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

