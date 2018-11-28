Global Hand Sanitizer Market to 2024 - Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

DUBLIN, Nov 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand sanitizer market is anticipated to generate revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2018-2024.

The growing popularity of organic hand sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable will revolutionize the global market over the next few years. The focus on continuous innovations in the formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers will help leading vendors gain a larger global market share. The global hand sanitizer market is driven by the adoption of a new formulation of products by manufacturers to provide an enhanced experience to consumers.

The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households that results in increased spending on consumer goods, visiting restaurants, and attending concerts, will drive the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global hand sanitizer market by product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

Market Dynamics

The increasing incidences of healthcare-associated infection or HAIs are boosting the demand in the global hand sanitizer market. These infections acquired by patients in hospitals when they receive healthcare treatment for medical or surgical conditions. The extensive use of various types of medical devices such as catheters or ventilators used during a procedure such as surgery is increasing the risk of infections among patients in the global market.

The use of online websites to provide home care tips using hand hygiene and their benefits to residential customers and commercial entities will drive the growth of the global market.

Currently, hand sanitizers are majorly sold through retail chains such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Tesco, various grocery and department stores; vendors are still focusing on online strategies to boost sales across the world market.The development and manufacturing of flavored and organic hand sanitizing products will revolutionize the global hand sanitizer market.

The leading vendors are investing in the development of varied variants of products with the aim to offer something unique to its consumers in the global market. The introduction of fragrances or scents for hand sanitizers will transform the market over the next few years.

Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, end-user type, distribution channel, and geography.The hand sanitizers market by product segmentis classified into gel-based, liquid, foam-based, hand wipes, and spray. Spray sanitizers are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period. The sprays are aerosol and are extremely useful products used in various places in the global market. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga centers, and other health and wellness centers are the largest end-user of sprays in the global hand sanitizers market.

The end-user segment in the hand sanitizers market is divided into healthcare, hospitality, residential, corporate, government & military, and education. Healthcare segment dominated the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The rising awareness about contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene amongst individuals is driving the growth of this segment in the global market.

The healthcare sector comprises places such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physician's office, doctor's cabin, mobile ambulances, and others, which is driving the demand for hand sanitizers in the global market.

The global hand sanitizer market by distribution channel is categorized into online and retail. Retail segment dominated more than 2/3rd of the total market share in 2018. The retail distribution channel includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores and discounters, other retail stores, and drug stores. The increasing number of self-service grocery stores which have a wide variety of products for consumers to use on a day to day basis is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.

Market Geography

The geographical segment in the global hand sanitizer market is divided into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is the fastest growing market, at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The exponential increase in retail sales and the growth of industries such as entertainment, broadcasting, hospitality, exhibition, healthcare, and restaurant is augmenting the growth of the APAC region in the global market.

China and Japan are the largest end-users in the APAC market.The increasing number of consumers taking extra precaution with infectious diseases is propelling the demand for these products in the North American region in the global market. The development of the economy is leading to improving employment opportunities, increasing disposable income, and rising purchasing power of end-users is propelling the growth of the hand sanitizers market in the North American region.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented with the presence of various local and international players. The development activities across China and India is attracting various international players to the region. The leading manufacturers are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition across the market.

The rising awareness of the benefits of hand hygiene and sanitization will encourage vendors to introduce new products in the global hand sanitizer market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Macro Economic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rise in Number of Healthcare-associated Infections

8.1.2 Growing Focus on Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

8.1.3 Growing Health Consciousness among Consumers

8.1.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increased Concerns over Toxicity in Hand Sanitizers

8.2.2 Political Turbulences in Key Markets

8.2.3 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.2 Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

8.3.3 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Material Suppliers

9.2.2 Manufacturers

9.2.3 Distributors

9.2.4 Retailers

9.2.5 Online Channels

9.2.6 End-users/Customers



10 Global Hand Sanitizer Market

10.1 market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



11 By Product Type

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Gel-based Hand Sanitizer

11.3 Liquid Hand Sanitizer

11.4 Foam-based Hand Sanitizer

11.5 Spray Hand Sanitizer

11.6 Hand Wipes Sanitizer



12 Market by End-Users

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Healthcare

12.3 Hospitality

12.4 Residential

12.5 Corporate

12.6 Government & Military

12.7 Education



13 By Distribution Channel

13.1 Market Overview



14 Market by Geographical Segmentation

14.1 Market Overview



15 North America

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Segmentation by Product type

15.3 Segmentation by End-user

15.4 Key Countries

15.5 Leading Trend, Enabler and Restraint



16 Europe

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Segmentation by Product type

16.3 Segmentation by End-user

16.4 Key Countries

16.5 Leading Trend, Enabler and Restraint



17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Segmentation by Product type

17.3 Segmentation by End-user

17.4 Key Countries

17.5 Leading Trend, Enabler and Restraint



18 Latin America

18.1 Market overview

18.2 Segmentation by Product type

18.3 Segmentation by End-user

18.4 Key countries

18.5 Leading Trend, Enabler and Restraint



19 Middle-East & Africa

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Segmentation by Product type

19.3 Segmentation by End-user

19.4 Key countries

19.5 Leading Trend, Enabler and Restraint



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

20.3 Market Ranking Analysis



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 3M

21.2 GOJO Industries

21.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

21.4 Reckitt Benckiser

21.5 Unilever

21.6 VI-JON



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Bath & Body Works Direct

22.2 Best Sanitizers

22.3 Bode Chemie

22.4 Chattem

22.5 Cleenol Group

22.6 DEB Group

22.7 Ecohydra

22.8 Ecolab

22.9 Henkel

22.1 Kimberley-Clark

22.11 Christeyns Food Hygiene

22.12 Kutol Products Company

22.13 Linkwell

22.14 Lion Corporation

22.15 Medline Industries

22.16 Safetec Of America

22.17 The Himalaya Drug Company

22.18 Vectair Systems

22.19 Whiteley Corporation

22.20 Zoono



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendation

23.3 Qualitative Summary

23.4 Quantitative Summary



