Global Hand Soap & Sanitizer Market Experiencing Growth of 262%; Consumers Stock-up on these Essential Tools to Slow Down Community Transmissions

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hand soap and hand sanitizer industry, "Global Hand Soap & Sanitizer Market Experiencing Growth of 262%"

As COVID-19 began to spread across the US and Europe, there was a sudden surge in demand for hand soap and hand sanitizer. The World Health Organisation has advised that the best defense against COVID-19 is regularly washing hands with soap to kill the virus and prevent it from spreading. Hand sanitizer can also be an effective tool for disinfecting hands when not near washing facilities as the high concentration of alcohol can also kill virus particles.

As a result of this advice, many consumers began to panic-buy large quantities of hand soap and sanitizer, leading to retailers placing limits on the number of hand soaps and sanitizers per purchase. Manufacturers have responded to the surge in demand by increasing their production to ensure that consumers will have access to these essential hygiene products.



Global Hand Soap & Sanitizer Market Experiencing Growth of 262%

