FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 11744 Companies: 158– Players covered include Apex Tool Group; Channellock Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Greenlee; Gray Tools Canada Inc.; Ideal Industries, Inc.; Irwin Tools; J.K. Files (India) Limited; Kennametal Inc.; Klein Tools Inc.; Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.; Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation; Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.; Pilana Tools Group; Snap-On Incorporated; Stanley Black & Decker; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; Wera Tools and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools, and Other Segments) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-

Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2026

Defined as tools powered by hand, hand tools are the most ubiquitous, omnipresent and indispensable instruments used virtually every day. Right from adjusting and repairing machinery to building a multitude of objects both simple and complex, hand tools are of immense value to both consumers and professionals including craftsman, handymen and industrial workers. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hand Tools and Accessories estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Mechanics Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Edge Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Hand Tools and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. The market is witnessing increased focus on customization and sophistication, mainly due to the prevailing intensely competitive climate. Technology advancements and developments in production technology of hand tools are also supporting growth in the market. Focus of manufacturers is on the development of efficient, ergonomic and advanced hand tools and accessories for addressing the production and assembly needs of various industries.



Edge Tools Segment to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

Edge tools include axes, adzes and hatchets, chisels, professional and craft edge hand tools (including knives), among others. Global market for Edge Tools is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.3% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Edge Tools segment, accounting for 28.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$437.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™Platform

Our MarketGlass™Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Get Full Report Details

https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-hand-tools-and-accessories-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

