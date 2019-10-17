Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2026
The Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
The rising level of eminent control, and check up standards are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, growing price is hindering the market growth.
Handheld 3D Laser Scanner is the process of analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital 3D models. A 3D scanner can be based on many different technologies, each with its own limitations, advantages and costs. Many limitations in the kind of objects that can be digitised are still present.
Based on Product, Tripod is estimated to have a lucrative growth as it is used to stabilize and elevate a camera, a flash unit, or other photographic equipment. All photographic tripods have three legs and a mounting head to couple with a camera. The mounting head usually includes a thumbscrew that mates to a female threaded receptacle on the camera, as well as a mechanism to be able to rotate and tilt the camera when it is mounted on the tripod. Tripod legs are usually made to telescope, in order to save space when not in use. Tripods are usually made from aluminum, carbon fiber, steel, wood or plastic.
By Geography, North America is expected to have considerable demand growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.
Some of the key players profiled in the Handheld 3D Laser Scanner include
- Trimble
- 3D Digital
- Faro
- Creaform (AMETEK)
- Teledyne Optech
- Topcon
- Z+F GmbH
- Maptek
- Kreon Technologies
- Shapegrabber
- Hexagon (Leica)
- Surphaser
- Riegl
- Carl Zeiss
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Structured Light 3D Scanners
5.3 Laser 3D Scanners
5.4 Optical scanners
6 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aftermarket Services
6.3 Hardware & Software
7 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Range
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Long Range
7.3 Medium Range
7.4 Short Range
8 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fixed CMM Based
8.2.1 Bridge CMM Based
8.2.2 Gantry CMM Based
8.2.3 Horizontal Arm CMM Based
8.3 Portable CMM Based
8.3.1 Articulated Arm CMM
8.3.2 Handheld
8.4 Tripod Mounted
8.5 Desktop
9 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Quality Control & Inspection
9.3 Reverse Engineering
9.4 Virtual Simulation
9.5 Other Applications
10 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 Dental
10.2.2 Neurosurgery
10.2.3 Orthopedics
10.2.4 Other Healthcares
10.3 Architecture & Construction
10.3.1 Plant Scanning
10.3.2 Outdoor & Indoor Scanning
10.4 Tunnel & Mining
10.5 Aerospace & Defense
10.5.1 Commercial Aircraft
10.5.2 Defense
10.5.3 Space Exploration
10.6 Artifacts & Heritage Preservation
10.7 Energy & Power
10.7.1 Hydro Power
10.7.2 Wind Power
10.7.3 Petrochemicals
10.8 Automotive
10.10 Other End Users
10.10.1 Electronics
10.10.2 Education
10.10.3 Entertainment & Media
10.10.4 Other Manufacturing
11 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
