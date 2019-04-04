Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach from US$ 790.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,216.3 Mn by 2026

DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global handheld retinal scanners market is expected to reach from US$ 790.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,216.3 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Chronic diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration which highly affects the retina region can be prevented by early screening with retina scanners. The scanning is performed by casting a beam of low energy infrared light in the eye in order to trace the unique pattern of retinal blood vessels. The advantages associated with retinal scans are a low occurrence of false positives, highly reliable and performed within a short duration of time. The limitations associated with this technology is its accuracy gets hindered by eye diseases such as cataract and severe astigmatism, high equipment cost and is still in its nascent stage to be used on a large scale commercial use.

Medical diagnosis is leading the applications segment for handheld retinal scanners market. The human eye retina gets affected during the occurrence of chronic disease such as diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, Lyme disease, etc., early screening with retina scanners aids in the diagnosis of such chronic diseases.

Banking & security segment will capture the market in the near future due to increasing adoption of immaculate retinal scanning technology in the customer identification and authentication to avoid fraudulent bank transaction and maintain account security. IT segment is working diligently in developing Mobile Authentication via Retina Scanner (MARS) technology to ensure civilian and defense security.

North America currently holds a 48% market share and is the largest regional market in handheld retinal scanners market. Increasing adoption of retina scanning biometric technology in maintaining banking security and rising prevalence of chronic eye disease drive the market growth in the North America region.

Europe is the second largest market with a share of 27% due to an increasing number of elderly population suffering from age-related macular degeneration (ADME) and the existence of major players such as Welch Allyn, ROWIAK GmbH and HEINE Optotechnik, etc. The Asia Pacific represents 13% market share and will perform excellent growth during the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure and rampant growth in biometric technology.

Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of retinal disease and significant adoption of retinal scanning in biometric identification and authentication

Increasing demand for retinal scanning technology for account security in the banking & finance sector

Technological advancement in smartphone application such as Mobile Authentication via Retina Scanner (MARS) to ensure defense security

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Applications, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Handheld Retinal Scanners Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Applications

4.1. Overview

4.2. Medical Diagnosis

4.3. Banking & Finance

4.4. Defense & Security

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market, by Geography



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. AOptix

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. News Coverage

6.2. BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6.3. Crystal HR & Security Solutions (P) Ltd.

6.4. EyeVerify, Inc.

6.5. Fraunhofer IPMS

6.6. HEINE Optotechnik

6.7. KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG.

6.8. ROWIAK GmbH

6.9. Volk Optical, Inc.

6.10. Welch Allyn



