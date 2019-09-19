Global Haptics Technology Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026).

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Haptics Technology Market is accounted for $9.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $42.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Haptics Technology market include Texas Instruments, Inc, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Haption S.A., Microchip Technologies, Inc., On Semiconductor Corporation, SMK Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Imagis Co., Ltd., Immersion Corporation, Force Dimension, Ultrahaptics, Geomagic, Inc., Senseg Oy and Precision Microdrives Ltd.

Some of the key drivers of the market include rising demand for haptics in gaming consoles and growing implementation of haptics in consumer electronic devices are fuelling the market growth. In addition, the use of haptics technology in the medical sector by doctors for training purpose in various surgical procedures is the major driving factor for market growth. However, high power consumption and high cost are inhibiting market growth. Developing haptic and touch technology to improve the efficiency of medical simulations for invasive procedure represents a good opportunity for manufacturers.

Haptic technology provides an enhanced multi-modal experience to the user by attractive touch, sight and sound. This technology is more and more used in customer's electronics such as tablets and smartphones as it delivers tactile feedback to its users. The usage of Haptics technology in joysticks, controllers and steering wheels and future video games enhances the user experience by engaging sound, light and touch which allows the users to feel and influence the virtual avatars and tools by incorporating Haptics into a virtual world. It involves physical contact between the computer and the user. By using haptic devices, the user can not only supply information to the computer but can receive information from the computer.

By Feedback, Tactile feedback segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market due to its applications in customer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. Nearly all the smartphones and tablets are inbuilt with tactile feedback and the trend has been changing to wearable devices such as smartwatches and wristbands. In addition, it is driven by the rising demand in numerous applications such as gaming, automotive, and healthcare.

By Geography, Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share due to most of the customer's electronics are manufactured in this region. In addition, several automotive OEMs and medical device manufacturers are integrating haptics into their products which would augment the market.

Feedbacks Covered:

Force Feedback

Tactile Feedback

Components Covered:

Software

Microcontrollers

Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Electronics

Other Components

Applications Covered:

Gaming

Engineering

Education & Research

Medical

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Military

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial

Defense

POS & kiosks

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

