Global Harmonic Filter Market - Forecasts and Growth Opportunities to 2023

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Harmonic Filter Market by Type, by Voltage Level Type, by Phase Type, by End-User Type and by Region Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global harmonic filter market over the trend period from 2012 to 2017 and the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.



Heavy electric machines generate huge non-linear loads which create a lot of harmonics in the electrical power system. Harmonics are periodic, sinusoidal and integer multiples of the fundamental frequency (50Hz or 60Hz), current or voltage components, present in the nonsinusoidal waveform.

Non-linear loads are the root cause for the generation of harmonics. Heavy industrial applications, such as arc furnaces, large variable frequency drives (VFDs), and heavy rectifiers for electrolytic refining, generate a lot of harmonics due to significant non-linear loads.

Harmonic filter is the most suitable component that safeguards electronics and improves power quality factor. Nowadays, apart from industrial, various commercial applications, such as data & IT centers, hospitals, and commercial complexes, are also creating a huge concern of mitigating harmonic distortions.



The global harmonic filter market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,059.1 million in 2023. Increasing use of power electronics that basically operates through electronic switching, increasing levels of harmonic distortions of voltage and current waveforms in power systems, increasing usage of variable frequency drives (VFDs), rising demand from the data centers and IT industries, increasing number of metal arc furnaces worldwide, increasing concern for potential damage from power frequency variations, and increasing use of sensitive electronics in industrial automation process are some of the factors burgeoning the growth of harmonic filters worldwide.



The market is segmented based on the filter type as passive harmonic filter and active harmonic filter. Passive harmonic filter is likely to remain the most dominant filter type in the market during the forecast period. Passive filters are best suitable for constant loads, as they eliminate or bypass lower order fixed harmonics of current or voltage by tuning passive filters at the resonance frequency.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Harmonic Filter Market - Overview and Market Forces



3. Harmonic Filter Market Analysis - By Filter Type



4. Harmonic Filter Market Analysis - By Voltage Level Type



5. Harmonic Filter Market Analysis - By Phase Type



6. Harmonic Filter Market Analysis - By End-User Type



7. Harmonic Filter Market by Region



8. Competitive Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities



10. Company Profiles of Key Players

10.1. ABB Ltd.

10.2. AVX Corporation

10.3. Comsys AB

10.4. The Danfoss Group

10.5. Eaton Corporation Plc

10.6. Schaffner Holding AG

10.7. Schneider Electric SE

10.8. Siemens AG

10.9. TCI, LLC

10.10. TDK Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3mdmj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

