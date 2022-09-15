Global Harvesting Equipment Market Report 2022: A $30.11 Billion Market by 2027 - Increasing Demand for Precision Farming and the Growing Need to Limit Grain and Cereals Waste

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Harvesting Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Harvesting Equipment Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The harvesting equipment market is expected to grow from $22.42 billion in the year 2021 to $30.11 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2022 to 2027

The growth in the global harvesting equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for harvesting equipment in precision farming and the growing need to limit grain and cereals waste.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The harvesting equipment market is in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop harvesting robots and electrification harvesting equipment, which is expected to increase the demand for harvesting equipment in farming practices.

Increasing investments in the R&D of harvesting equipment is one of the major opportunities in the global harvesting equipment market. Moreover, the functions of harvesting equipment such as harvesting, threshing, separating, cleaning, and collecting grain while moving through the standing crops are attracting farmers, animal feed producers, and the dairy industry.

An increasing mechanized farming and acute labor shortage create the market opportunity for harvesting equipment manufacturers. As harvesting equipment saves the cost and time in farming practices and enhances the grain quality, the farmers are adopting harvesting equipment in their farming practices.

Also, North America and Europe are adopting the agriculture 4.0 revolution trend and increasing precision farming practices. This creates better opportunities in North America and Europe markets.

Additionally, harvesting equipment is used in various end-use industries, including animal feed and dairy. The growing demand for meat and dairy products will furthermore drive the harvesting equipment market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted the manufacturing and transportation activities of the harvesting equipment market. Due to the pandemic, the supply chain of the harvesting equipment market was disturbed at the global level. Various governments closed their international trades and production units.

Due to this, the harvesting equipment market were hampered more at the global level. In mid-2021, manufacturing and transportation activities of the harvesting equipment started gradually, and international trades started efficiently. Therefore, the production and consumption of harvesting equipment products are expected to increase post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation

The global harvesting equipment market (by application) is dominated by the agriculture segment.

The global harvesting equipment market (by product) is dominated by the combine harvester segment. This is due to a wide variety of combine harvesters that can be manufactured, resulting in its higher adoption and usage in various crop types, including wheat, barley, maize, oats, rice, rye, sorghum, as well as numerous non-grain crops, including flax, rapeseed, soybeans, and sunflower globally.

During 2022-2027, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region is projected to display the fastest market growth of over 7.07%. The region presents immense scope for market development, owing to changing farming practices, acute harvesting labor shortage, rising awareness of mechanized farming, and growing market penetration of favorable investments by the government.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

As of 2021, the top segment players leading the market include harvesting equipment public companies that capture around 60% of the presence in the market. Private players in harvesting equipment industries account for approximately 40% of the presence in the market.

Recent Developments in Global Harvesting Equipment Market

In March 2022 , Deere & Company updated its S-Series combine harvesters as per consumer demand. Due to this, the company creates awareness among the farmers and drives sales growth globally.

, Deere & Company updated its S-Series combine harvesters as per consumer demand. Due to this, the company creates awareness among the farmers and drives sales growth globally. In May 2021 , Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. established a new production plant for farm equipment in Pithampur, India . This plant produces rice transplanters, potato planters, and harvesters. The company has a strong presence in Asian markets. Due to this investment, the company would increase its harvester production in the Asian market.

, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. established a new production plant for farm equipment in Pithampur, . This plant produces rice transplanters, potato planters, and harvesters. The company has a strong presence in Asian markets. Due to this investment, the company would increase its harvester production in the Asian market. In May 2021 , CNH Industrial N.V. modernized its Case IH Axial-Flow 150 series combine harvesters with power, productivity, and ease of operations. Due to this upgradation, the company would target the mechanized and precision farming segment for further business expansion.

, CNH Industrial N.V. modernized its Case IH Axial-Flow 150 series combine harvesters with power, productivity, and ease of operations. Due to this upgradation, the company would target the mechanized and precision farming segment for further business expansion. In August 2021 , Deere & Company launched two new cotton harvesters, namely, the CP770 Cotton Picker and CS770 Stripper. Due to this, the company strongly entered in cotton harvester segment globally.

, Deere & Company launched two new cotton harvesters, namely, the CP770 Cotton Picker and CS770 Stripper. Due to this, the company strongly entered in cotton harvester segment globally. In September 2021 , CNH Industrial N.V. launched Case IH Axial-Flow 4000 combine harvester in Africa and the Middle East region. Due to this product launch, CNH Industrial N.V. entered Africa and the Middle East market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Public Companies

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

KUBOTA Corporation

KUHN SAS

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited

YTO Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Company Type 2: Private Companies

Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Dewulf

Sonalika Group

Weichai Lovol Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Yanmar Co Ltd

Company Type 3: Startup Companies

Muddy Machines Ltd

Ripe Robotics

Inaho Inc.

Four Growers

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 Growing Rental Market for Harvester Machines

1.1.2.2 Rising Mechanized Farming in Undeveloped Countries

1.1.2.3 Adoption of Agriculture 4.0

1.1.2.4 Electrification in Harvesting Equipment

1.1.3 Ongoing Programs/ Ecosystem

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Bodies

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Harvesters in Precision Farming

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Maize Crop Product

1.2.1.3 Surging Harvester Use in Forage Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

1.2.2.2 Lack of Technical Knowledge in Developing Countries

1.2.2.3 Limited Availability of After-Sales Services

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 New Product Launches

1.2.3.1.2 Market Developments

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.3.2.2 Partnership, Collaboration, and Joint Venture

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Changing Agricultural Dynamic Creating an Opportunity

1.2.4.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Harvester

1.2.4.3 Harvesting Robots

1.3 Startup Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Harvesting Equipment Market

1.3.2 Funding Analysis

1.3.3 Investment and Funding Landscape Share (by Company)

1.3.4 Investment and Funding Landscape Share (by Country)

2 Application

2.1 Harvesting Equipment Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Agriculture

2.1.1.1 Maize

2.1.1.2 Wheat

2.1.1.3 Rice

2.1.1.4 Others

2.1.2 Fodder

2.2 Demand Analysis of Harvesting Equipment Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Harvesting Equipment Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Combine Harvester

3.1.2 Forage Harvester

3.1.3 Sugarcane Harvester

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Harvesting Equipment Market (by Product)

3.3 Value Chain Analysis: Harvesting Equipment Market

3.4 Pricing Analysis: Harvesting Equipment Market

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Product)

3.5.3 Patent Analysis (by Inventor Type)

3.5.4 Patents Analysis (by Patent Office)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Competitive Ranking Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi504l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets