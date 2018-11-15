Global Haying Machinery Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Haying Machinery in US$ Million.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171474





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AGCO Corporation

- Alois Pöttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H

- Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG

- Buhler Industries, Inc.

- CLAAS KGaA mbH

- CNH Industrial N.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171474



HAYING MACHINERY MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Types of Haying Machinery

Mower

Tedder

Rakes

Balers





2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Haying Machinery - A Prelude

China and the US Drive the Global Haying Machinery Market

Emerging Economies Propel Market Growth

Market Drivers and Barriers in a Nutshell

Drivers

Barriers

Forage Quality: An Important Factor for Choosing Haying Equipment

Health of Livestock Determines Demand for Haying Machinery

Table 1: Number of Sheep and Goat (in Million) in the Global Livestock Industry for the Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Poultry Market: Number of Chickens (in Million) for the Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Bovine Market: Number of Buffaloes and Cattle (in Million) for the Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Number of Pigs (in Million) in the Global Livestock Industry for the Years 2010 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Focus on the Agriculture Equipment Industry

Table 5: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) in G20 Economies: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Distribution of Agricultural Land Holdings by Farm Size in Select Countries/Regions

China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?





3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drive Haying Machinery Market

Table 7: Worldwide Production of Dairy Products by Type in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2014 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Global Population to Drive Demand Prospects for Haying Machinery

Table 8: Global Population by Region in Million for the Years 2018 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Table 9: Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded with Fleet Management Technology

Farm Consolidation Drives Demand for Larger Equipment

Market Strong for High Capacity, Advanced Balers

Net Wrap Takes Precedence Over Twine

Precision Farming Techniques: A Business Case for Haying Machinery

Telematics - The Next Generation Revolution

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

New Holland Announces Enhancements for Hay & Forage Equipment

In-Cab Density Control for Roll-Belt™ Series Round Balers

Heavy-Duty Pickup Components on BigBaler Series Large Square Balers

ISOBUS-compliant Electronic Controls on MegaCutter™ Mounted Disc Mower- Conditioners

PLM™ Connect Telematics System on Speedrower® Self-Propelled Windrower

Pöttinger Introduces New Impress Round Balers with Innovative Features

LiftUp Rotor

Bale Chamber

Key Technical Specifications and Working

AGCO Hay and Forage Offers High-Performance Systems

Kverneland Group Unveils World's First Non-Stop Fixed Chamber Baler Wrapper

Product Innovations in the Mowers Segment

Declining Red Meat Consumption - A Market Dampener





4. GLOBAL LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION - AN OVERVIEW



Varying Growth in the Developed and Developing World

Three Major Demand Determinants for Livestock Products in Developing Countries

Global Livestock Production Growth





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Agricultural Machinery

Farming Practices - A Regional Perspective

Large-Scale, Capital-Intensive Farming

Medium-Scale Farming

Small-Scale Farming

Hay Making...

Types of Haying Machinery

Mowers

Sickle Bar Mower

Disc or Rotary Mower

Conditioner Mowers

Tedder

Rakes

Balers

Description of Machinery in Use and Total Hay Output for Varying Sizes of Hay Acreage





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Leading Players in the Haying Machinery Market

6.1 Focus on Select Players

AGCO Corporation (USA)

Alois Pöttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H (Austria)

Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Kuhn Group (France)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

Vermeer Corporation (USA)

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

AGCO Debuts the Massey Ferguson® RB Series Silage Baler

John Deere Introduces New 9000 Series SPFH Machines

Vermeer Introduces New Line of 10-Series Small Trailed Mowers

CLAAS Expands DISCO Front Mower Series with Six New Models

KUHN Launches New FBP 3135 Bale Pack

John Deere Announces IBC on its 1270G Harvester

Krone Unveils EasyCut B 950 Collect Mower

Lely Australia Launches RP 180 V Baler

Vermeer Unveils World's First Self-Propelled Round Baler - ZR5

Vermeer Introduces Two New 504R Balers

John Deere Announces 8 New Baler Models

John Deere Introduces New V400 Series Variable Chamber Round Balers

CLAAS Introduces Several New Equipment Options for QUADRANT Square Balers

CLAAS Launches New CORTO Front Drum Mowers

CLAAS Launches Three New VOLTO Tedder Models

Kubota Launches Two New Silage Balers and Disc Mower Roller Conditioner

New Holland Unveils New Baling and Forager Products

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

AGCO to Acquire the Forage Division of Lely Group





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

United States: A Major Market for Haying Machinery

Forage Conservation Drives Growth Prospects for Haying Machinery

Table 13: US Hay Production in Thousand Tons for Years 2

through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: US Livestock Industry: Number of Livestock (in Thousands) by Type for the Years 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Custom Farming Agreements Witness Increasing Popularity

Competition in the US Balers Market

Table 15: Leading Players in the US Balers Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for AGCO, Case IH, John Deere, New Holland, Vermeer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Agriculture Statistics

Table 16: Average Farm Size in the US: 2007-2017 (in Acres) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Number of Farms in the US: 2007-2017 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Total Distribution of Forage Land by Type in the US: 2016 & 2017 (in Thousand Acres) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Percentage Share of Forage Harvested by Type in the US: 2016 & 2017(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: The US Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Haying Machinery Sales

Agricultural Statistics

Table 22: Number of Farms in Canada by Province: 2011 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Average Farm Size (in Acres) in Canada by Province: 2011 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Canadian Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 26: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Japanese Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

iGreen System - The 'Next Big Thing' in Haying Machinery

Agriculture Statistics

Table 28: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select European Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Total Utilized Agricultural Area (in 1000 ha) in Select European Nations for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Number of Agricultural Farm Businesses (1

Units) in Select European Nations for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 34: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: French Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 36: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: German Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 38: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Italian Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Table 40: UK Balers Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Type for Round Balers and Big Square Balers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The UK Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Spanish Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Polish Agricultural Equipment Market

Ukrainian Agricultural Equipment Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of European Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Table 49: Total Arable Land by Region in Thousand Hectares: 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China: Potential Laden Markets

Table 51: Ten Largest Populated Countries in Asia: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 Australia

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Popularity of Vetch Provides Growth Opportunities for Windrowers and Mower Conditioners

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Australian Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 China

A.Market Analysis

China Leads the Global Haying Machinery Market

Table 57: Chinese Machinery Subsidies in CNY Hundred Million: 2007-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Haying Machinery Sales to Skyrocket

UPS and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Chinese Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 India

A.Market Analysis

Increased Agricultural Mechanization Propels the Demand for Haying Machinery

Subsidies and Dearth of Workers, the Major Growth Drivers

Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities

Table 60: Number of Agricultural Workers in India (2011 & 2020): Breakdown by Cultivators and Agricultural Laborers in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Indian Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.4 South Korea

Market Analysis

Table 63: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: South Korean Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Table 67: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Middle Eastern Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Africa

Precision Equipment to Witness More Demand in South Africa

Table 68: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select African Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Agricultural Machinery Market in Latin America - A Snapshot

Table 71: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) for Select Latin American Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Latin American Historic Review for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Haying Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 75: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Brazilian Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 77: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Haying Machinery Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 105) The United States (24) Canada (4) Japan (4) Europe (60) - France (1) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (19) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12) Latin America (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171474



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

