Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market to 2023 Featuring Celgene, Merck & Co, Novartis, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, & Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Apr 26, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.
The development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies will drive the HDAC inhibitors market growth during the forecast period. Chemotherapeutic drugs are increasingly being administered orally or intravenously for treating different tumors.
However, there are instances that these active pharmaceutical ingredients often do not reach the targeted site in appropriate quantities, eventually, lowering the performance of the drugs. As a result, with the rising shift of research and prescription toward combination therapies using HDAC inhibitors, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
High prevalence of oncology indications
One of the growth drivers of the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is the high prevalence of oncology indications. The high growth in various types of cancers and neurologic conditions, coupled with high unmet need in the treatment landscape of these diseases will drive the growth of the market.
High costs associated with treatment
One of the challenges in the growth of the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is the high costs associated with treatment. The high treatment costs act as a barrier for drug adoption, which reduces the patient base and poses a challenge to market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Companies are focusing on research on several other types of cancers using HDAC inhibitors due to their high target affinity and specificity. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
