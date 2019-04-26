Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market to 2023 Featuring Celgene, Merck & Co, Novartis, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, & Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.

The development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies will drive the HDAC inhibitors market growth during the forecast period. Chemotherapeutic drugs are increasingly being administered orally or intravenously for treating different tumors.

However, there are instances that these active pharmaceutical ingredients often do not reach the targeted site in appropriate quantities, eventually, lowering the performance of the drugs. As a result, with the rising shift of research and prescription toward combination therapies using HDAC inhibitors, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

High prevalence of oncology indications

One of the growth drivers of the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is the high prevalence of oncology indications. The high growth in various types of cancers and neurologic conditions, coupled with high unmet need in the treatment landscape of these diseases will drive the growth of the market.

High costs associated with treatment

One of the challenges in the growth of the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is the high costs associated with treatment. The high treatment costs act as a barrier for drug adoption, which reduces the patient base and poses a challenge to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Companies are focusing on research on several other types of cancers using HDAC inhibitors due to their high target affinity and specificity. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA

Market segmentation by RoA

Comparison by RoA

Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by RoA

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Celgene Corp

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



