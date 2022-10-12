Global HDPE Pipes Market Report 2022: Increasing Employment of HDPE Pipes in Submarines and Underwater Pipelines Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HDPE Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HDPE pipes market size reached US$ 18.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.27 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.21% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



HDPE Pipes Market Trends:

At present, the growing need for repairing and replacing existing pipes in municipal piping systems around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the utilization of HDPE pipes in the agriculture industry for flow line irrigation, tube well pipes, drip irrigation, and pesticide spraying system. This, along with the growing development of sewage disposal infrastructures to remove decomposable matter and solid, liquid or gaseous wastes, is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, as HDPE pipes are corrosion and abrasion-resistant, they are used for transporting effluents, acids, alkalis, and slurry in the chemical industry. This, coupled with the increasing employment of HDPE pipes in submarines and underwater pipelines, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce HDPE pipes with freeze-break resistance properties for the safety of potable water. Additionally, the escalating demand for HDPE pipes in the telecommunication sector to protect optic fibers and cables is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

PE 63

PE 80

PE 100

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas Pipe

Agricultural Irrigation Pipe

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage System Pipe

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global HDPE Pipes Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Apl Apollo Tubes Limited

Astral Limited

Blue Diamond Industries LLC (Hexatronic Group AB)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

JM Eagle Inc.

Lane Enterprises Inc.

Prinsco Inc.

Supreme Industries Limited

Uponor Oyj

WL Plastics Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvp28y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets