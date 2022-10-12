Global HDPE Pipes Market Report 2022: Increasing Employment of HDPE Pipes in Submarines and Underwater Pipelines Driving Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 12, 2022, 16:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HDPE Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HDPE pipes market size reached US$ 18.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.27 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.21% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

HDPE Pipes Market Trends:

At present, the growing need for repairing and replacing existing pipes in municipal piping systems around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the utilization of HDPE pipes in the agriculture industry for flow line irrigation, tube well pipes, drip irrigation, and pesticide spraying system. This, along with the growing development of sewage disposal infrastructures to remove decomposable matter and solid, liquid or gaseous wastes, is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, as HDPE pipes are corrosion and abrasion-resistant, they are used for transporting effluents, acids, alkalis, and slurry in the chemical industry. This, coupled with the increasing employment of HDPE pipes in submarines and underwater pipelines, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce HDPE pipes with freeze-break resistance properties for the safety of potable water. Additionally, the escalating demand for HDPE pipes in the telecommunication sector to protect optic fibers and cables is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • PE 63
  • PE 80
  • PE 100

Breakup by Application:

  • Oil and Gas Pipe
  • Agricultural Irrigation Pipe
  • Water Supply Pipe
  • Sewage System Pipe
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global HDPE Pipes Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
  • Apl Apollo Tubes Limited
  • Astral Limited
  • Blue Diamond Industries LLC (Hexatronic Group AB)
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
  • China Lesso Group Holdings Limited
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
  • JM Eagle Inc.
  • Lane Enterprises Inc.
  • Prinsco Inc.
  • Supreme Industries Limited
  • Uponor Oyj
  • WL Plastics Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvp28y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Worldwide Cleft Lip Surgery Industry is Expected to Reach...

Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics