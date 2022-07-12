Global Head-Up Display Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Nippon Seiki, Continental, Visteon & Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head-Up Display Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the head-up display (HUD) market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and automotive industries. The HUD market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increase in awareness on passenger and vehicle safety, the increasing demand for connected vehicles, and the growing demand for technologically advanced HUDs.



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Conventional HUD

AR-Based HUD

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Aviation

Automotive

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Video Generators

Projectors/Projection Units

Display Units

Software

Others (relay optics, magnifier glass, and control panel)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ROW



Some of the Head-Up Display companies profiled in this report include Nippon Seiki, Continental, Visteon, Denso, BAE Systems, Pioneer Corporation, Microvision, Thales Group, Garmin, Panasonic, and others.



Some of the features of Head-Up Display Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Head-up display market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Head-up display market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product type, component, end use industry, and region

Market size by various segments such as by product type, component, end use industry, and region Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for head-up display in the head-up display market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for head-up display in the head-up display market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for head-up display in the head-up display market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Head-Up Display Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Head-Up Display Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Conventional HUD

3.3.2: AR-Based HUD

3.4: Global Head-Up Display Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Aviation,

3.4.2: Automotive

3.5: Global Head-Up Display Market by Component

3.5.1: Video Generators

3.5.2: Projectors/Projection Units

3.5.3: Display Units

3.5.4: Software

3.5.5: Others (relay optics, magnifier glass, and control panel)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Geography



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Head-Up Display Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



Companies Mentioned

Nippon Seiki

Continental

Visteon

Denso

BAE Systems

Pioneer Corporation

Microvision

Thales Group

Garmin

Panasonic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezhaew

