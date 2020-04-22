Global Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Head-Up Displays (HUDs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 28.8%. Video Generators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Video Generators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$194.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$290 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Video Generators will reach a market size of US$99.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Audi AG

BAE Systems PLC

Bentley Motors Ltd

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Continental AG

Daimler AG

DENSO Otomotiv Parçalar Sanayi A..

Ferrari SpA

Garmin Ltd.

Maserati SpA

Microvision, Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co Ltd

Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

Pioneer Corporation

SKODA AUTO AS

Thales Group

Visteon Corporation









1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Overview

Head-Up Displays (HUDs): A Prelude

Stringent Regulations in the Transportation Sector Drives the

Market for HUDs

Automotive and Wearable Segments to Witness Largest Application

Market for HUDs

Increasing Safety Features in Vehicles to Boost Market of

Automotive HUDs

North America to Dominate Market for Automotive Head-Up Displays

Global Competitor Market Shares

Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology Advancements and Innovations Bolster Head-Up

Displays (HUDs) Market

Changing Regulations and Technology Advancements Could Make

HUDs Common in Cockpits

Augmented Reality HUDs: The New Advanced Technology

Head-Up Displays (HUDs) to Play a Key Role in Warehouse Operations

Technology Advancements and Challenges

2019 Best Head-Up Displays (HUDs) in the Market





