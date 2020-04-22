Global Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 18:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 28.8%. Video Generators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Video Generators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329786/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$194.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$290 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Video Generators will reach a market size of US$99.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Audi AG
- BAE Systems PLC
- Bentley Motors Ltd
- Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S
- Continental AG
- Daimler AG
- DENSO Otomotiv Parçalar Sanayi A..
- Ferrari SpA
- Garmin Ltd.
- Maserati SpA
- Microvision, Inc.
- Nippon Seiki Co Ltd
- Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH
- Pioneer Corporation
- SKODA AUTO AS
- Thales Group
- Visteon Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329786/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Overview
Head-Up Displays (HUDs): A Prelude
Stringent Regulations in the Transportation Sector Drives the
Market for HUDs
Automotive and Wearable Segments to Witness Largest Application
Market for HUDs
Increasing Safety Features in Vehicles to Boost Market of
Automotive HUDs
North America to Dominate Market for Automotive Head-Up Displays
Global Competitor Market Shares
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Advancements and Innovations Bolster Head-Up
Displays (HUDs) Market
Changing Regulations and Technology Advancements Could Make
HUDs Common in Cockpits
Augmented Reality HUDs: The New Advanced Technology
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) to Play a Key Role in Warehouse Operations
Technology Advancements and Challenges
2019 Best Head-Up Displays (HUDs) in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Video Generators (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Video Generators (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Video Generators (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Projectors/Projection Units (Component) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Projectors/Projection Units (Component) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Projectors/Projection Units (Component) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Display Units (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Display Units (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Display Units (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Software (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Conventional HUD (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Conventional HUD (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Conventional HUD (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: AR-Based HUD (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: AR-Based HUD (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: AR-Based HUD (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Aviation (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aviation (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aviation (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Head-Up Displays (HUDs): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Head-Up Displays (HUDs): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Head-Up
Displays (HUDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Head-Up Displays (HUDs) in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 71: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Head-Up Displays (HUDs) in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Head-Up Displays (HUDs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Head-Up Displays (HUDs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 116: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 119: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of World Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 135: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 136: Rest of World Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 139: Rest of World Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 140: Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AUDI AG
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
BENTLEY MOTORS LIMITED
BUGATTI AUTOMOBILES SAS
CONTINENTAL AG
DAIMLER AG
DENSO OTOMOTIV PARçALARI SANAYI A.S.
FERRARI SPA
GARMIN
MASERATI S.P.A.
MICROVISION
NIPPON SEIKI CO LTD
PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS EUROPE GMBH
PIONEER CORPORATION
SKODA AUTO AS
THALES GROUP
VISTEON CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329786/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article