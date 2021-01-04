Global Health & Fitness Club Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health & Fitness Club (Gym) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health and fitness club market is estimated to reach US$96.6 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.



The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, growing urban population, increasing obesity, rising fitness clubs and gym, inclination towards health clubs for fitness are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by increasing physical outdoor activity, increased cost and increasing demand for home equipments.



A few notable trends include the rise of lifestyle-related illness, influence of social media, increasing number of health clubs and memberships, technology advancement, increasing healthcare costs, increasing health conscious audience and growing hybrid studios.

The global health and fitness club market is expected to grow in future owing to rising awareness among people to avail healthy lifestyle, increasing number of lifestyle-oriented diseases and rising incidences of obesity. In terms of geographical areas, America is the major contributor to the global health and fitness club memberships supported by growing millennial population and rising obesity.



Asia is the fastest-growing market for health and fitness club with attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs and increasing spending on marketing and advertisement.

Key Target Audience:

Fitness and Health Clubs

Gyms

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Fitness Clubs

1.2 Different Fitness Centers

1.3 Different Facilities and Services

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1.1 Fall in Memberships

2.1.2 Gyms Bankruptcy

2.1.3 Rising Sales of Home Fitness Equipments

3. Global Health and Fitness Club Market Analysis

3.1 Global Health and Fitness Club Market by Value

3.2 Global Health and Fitness Club Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Health and Fitness Penetration Rate by Region

3.4 Global Health and Fitness Club Market by Region

3.5 Global Health and Fitness Club Membership

3.6 Global Health and Fitness Club Membership Forecast

3.7 Global Health and Fitness Club Membership by Region

3.8 Global Number of Gym by Region

4. Regional Health and Fitness Club Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Health and Fitness Club Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Health and Fitness Club Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Health and Fitness Club Membership

4.1.4 North America Health and Fitness Club Membership Forecast

4.1.5 Number of Gyms in North America

4.1.6 Number of Gyms in North America Forecast

4.1.7 U.S. Gym Market by Value

4.1.8 U.S. Gym Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 U.S. Gym Membership

4.1.10 U.S. Gym Membership Forecast

4.1.11 Number of Gyms in the U.S.

4.1.12 Number of Gyms in the U.S. Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.2 Growing Urban Population

5.1.3 Increasing Obesity

5.1.4 Rising Fitness Clubs and Gym

5.1.5 Inclination Towards Health Clubs for Fitness

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rise of Lifestyle Related Illness

5.2.2 Influence of Social Media

5.2.3 Increasing Number of Health Clubs and Memberships

5.2.4 Technology Advancements

5.2.5 Increasing Healthcare Costs

5.2.6 Increasing Health Conscious Audience

5.2.7 Growing Hybrid Studios

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Increasing Physical Outdoor Activity

5.3.2 Increased Cost

5.3.3 Increasing Demand for Home Equipments

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Global Gyms Brands by Client Base

6.2 The U.S.

6.2.1 Top U.S. Gyms by Number of Members

6.3 China

6.3.1 China Gyms Market Ranking

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Planet Fitness, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

7.3 Equinox Holdings, Inc.

7.4 The Bay Club Company

7.5 Gold Gym International Inc.

