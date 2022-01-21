Global Health and Home Monitoring Market Report 2021-2026 with Focus on North America and Europe - Study the Strategies of 126 Key Players in the mHealth Ecosystem

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health and Home Monitoring - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of remotely monitored patients will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% to reach €115.7 million by 2026.

The number of remotely monitored patients reached 45.6 million in 2020 as the market acceptance continues to grow. This number includes all patients enrolled in mHealth care programs in which connected medical devices are used as a part of the care regimen.

The primary focus of this report is on home monitoring solutions, which are commonly used to manage patients with various chronic conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, sleep apnoea and diabetes. Other applications include remote diagnostics, compliance monitoring and clinical trials.

Cellular connectivity remains the de-facto standard communications technology for most types of connected home medical monitoring devices and will account for €51.0 million connections in 2026. However, the use of patients' own mobile devices as health hubs has become a viable alternative for remote patient monitoring and BYOD connectivity is already the preferred option in some segments. By 2026 a total of €60.5 million patients will rely on BYOD connectivity.

The publisher estimates that revenues for remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions reached €27.8 billion in 2020, including revenues from medical monitoring devices, mHealth connectivity solutions, care delivery platforms and mHealth care programs. RPM revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6 percent between 2020 and 2026 to reach €53.7 billion at the end of the forecast period.

Connected medical devices accounted for 64 percent of total RPM revenues in 2020. However, revenues for mHealth connectivity solutions, care delivery platforms and mHealth care programs are growing at a faster rate and will account for 55 percent of total revenues in 2023, up from just 36 percent in 2020.

There is a strong trend towards incorporating more connectivity in medical devices in order to enable new services and value propositions. Sleep therapy is by far the most connected segment and is dominated by ResMed and Philips. The number of monitored patients continues to grow and has more than doubled since 2017, largely due to the compliance monitoring requirements that have been introduced in the US and France.

Implantable cardiac rhythm management (CRM) has traditionally been the largest market segment, led by companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific and Biotronik that included connectivity in CRM solutions two decades ago. The publisher predicts that three of the fastest-growing market segments in the next six years will be glucose monitoring, airflow monitoring and connected medication solutions.

Today, the leading connected healthcare players in these segments include forward-thinking incumbents as well as innovative new entrants such as Abbott, AdhereTech, Dexcom, Glooko, Hero, Insulet, Medtronic, Merck Group, Propeller Health, Senseonics and WellDoc.

Care delivery platforms are one of the most rapidly developing parts of the mHealth value chain. Care delivery platforms are software solutions that enable the remote delivery of healthcare services. There are various types of care delivery platforms available on the market. General-purpose platforms can be adapted to a wide variety of use cases and are often used as the basis for developing therapy-specific mHealth products. Companies that specialise in this area include Bepatient, CareSimple, ERT, S3 Connected Health and Voluntis.

Healthcare systems around the world are currently undergoing a major transformation. The adoption of value-based care is spreading, and healthcare providers are looking for new solutions to provide cost-efficient and improved care. In response to this, the use of data-driven solutions to optimise healthcare is increasing. One example is the use of self engagement apps that rely on behavioural analytics to coach patients in how to manage their conditions.

The demand for remote patient monitoring has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we now see an increased acceptance as well as changing regulations in favour of remote patient monitoring. The publisher believes that this transformation will spur the adoption of mHealth solutions and expects healthy growth in the mHealth industry in the next six years.

Key Topics Covered:

List of Figures

Executive Summary

1 The Challenge of Chronic Diseases

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 the Ageing World Population

1.1.2 Lifestyle-Related Diseases

1.2 Common Chronic Diseases

1.2.1 Cardiac Arrhythmia

1.2.2 Ischemic Diseases

1.2.3 Hypertension

1.2.4 Sleep Apnoea

1.2.5 Chronic Respiratory Diseases

1.2.6 Diabetes

1.2.7 Hyperlipidaemia

1.3 Healthcare Providers and Reimbursement Systems

1.3.1 Healthcare in Asia-Pacific

1.3.2 Healthcare in Europe

1.3.3 Healthcare in North America

1.4 Regulatory Environment

2 mHealth Platforms

2.1 Overview of the mHealth Market

2.1.1 mHealth Market Segments

2.1.2 Connectivity Options for Medical Devices

2.1.3 the mHealth Technology Value Chain

2.2 mHealth Connectivity Solutions

2.3 mHealth Care Delivery Platforms

3 Physiological Monitoring Solution Providers

3.1 Medical Devices and Remote Monitoring

3.1.1 Medical Device Revenues by Market Segment

3.1.2 Overview of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

3.2 Cardiac Rhythm Management

3.3 Remote Ecg Monitoring

3.4 Blood Pressure Monitoring

3.5 Coagulation Monitoring

3.6 Sleep Therapy Monitoring

3.7 Home Sleep Diagnostics

3.8 Blood Oxygen Monitoring

3.9 Airflow Monitoring

3.10 Glucose Level Monitoring

3.11 Other

3.11.1 Implantable Medical Devices

3.11.2 Home Hemodialysis

3.11.3 Thermometers and Weight Scales

3.11.4 Mental Health

3.11.5 Cholesterol Monitoring

4 Medication, Aed and Integrated Monitoring Solution Providers

4.1 Telehealth and Multiparameter Monitoring Solutions

4.1.1 Overview of the Telehealth Solutions Market

4.1.2 Use Cases for Telehealth Solutions

4.1.3 Telehealth Solution Providers

4.2 Medication Compliance Monitoring

4.2.1 Overview of the Medication Compliance Monitoring Market

4.2.2 Use Cases for Medication Compliance Monitoring

4.2.3 Compliance Monitoring Solution Providers

4.3 Connected Automated External Defibrillators

4.3.1 Overview of the Connected Defibrillator Market

4.3.2 Use Cases for Automated External Defibrillators

4.3.3 Connected Solutions Providers

5 Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Market Forecasts

5.1.1 Cardiac Rhythm Management

5.1.2 Sleep Therapy

5.1.3 Telehealth and Multiparameter Monitoring

5.1.4 Ecg Monitoring

5.1.5 Glucose Level Monitoring

5.1.6 Medication Compliance Monitoring

5.1.7 Other Medical Devices

5.2 Revenue Forecasts

5.2.1 Medical Monitoring Devices

5.2.2 mHealth Connectivity Solutions

5.2.3 Care Delivery Platforms

5.2.4 mHealth Care Programs

5.3 Market Drivers and Barriers

5.3.1 An Ageing Population is Raising Medical Costs

5.3.2 Increase of Non-Communicable Disease Prevalence

5.3.3 the Generational Technology Barrier is Disappearing

5.3.4 Healthcare Staff Shortages Calls for More Efficient Healthcare

5.3.5 Alignment of Financial Incentives

5.3.6 Transformation to Value-Based Care

5.3.7 Increased Focus on Disease Prevention

5.3.8 Substitutes to Medical Monitoring

5.3.9 a Slowly Changing Industry

5.3.10 Cybersecurity Risks With More Digital Solutions

5.3.11 Digitalisation of Pstn Networks and Decommission of 2G/3G Networks

5.4 Industry Trends and Analysis

5.4.1 Consumerisation of Medical-Grade mHealth Devices and Apps

5.4.2 from Frequent Readings to Ai-Driven Patient Engagement.

5.4.3 Major Pharmaceutical Companies Prepare Large-Scale Rollouts

5.4.4 Byod is Becoming a Popular and Viable Option

5.4.5 the Global Adoption of Telehealth is Ramping Up

5.4.6 Integrations Are Becoming Crucial in the Health Data Ecosystem

5.4.7 Compliance Monitoring is a Major Driver Behind Home Monitoring

5.4.8 Covid-19 Became a Catalyst That Took mHealth into the Next Growth Phase

