Global Health and Wellness Tourism Market Potential 2019: Supply Chain, Business Models, Products and Services, Regulation, and Global Organisations

Global Health and Wellness Tourism Potential 2019 examines the potential of one of the fastest growing global tourism niches.

Report Summary

Health and wellness tourism has been identified as one of the fastest growing travel segments, and the most lucrative, so international hotel groups are among those fighting to capture market share.

The report discusses the background, providing insights into the supply chain, business models, products and services, regulation, and global organisations plus profiles of companies and countries in this sector.

Key Findings

The global demand for health tourism is changing

Health tourism is growing at 7.5% a year

Hotel groups are investing heavily

Country attitudes towards promoting health tourism vary greatly

Many countries rely on overseas investors to develop the sector

Companies are developing new attractions in many niches

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

Introduction

History of wellness tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

The need

Wellness resorts

Wellness real estate

Wellness growth

Asia

Spa business

Wellness hospitality

Developing wellness resorts

2. International Health Tourism Figures

Top 40 health and wellness destinations

Global tourism and health tourism

UNTWO/ETC report on health tourism

European Parliament report on health tourism

European Regional Development Fund and health tourism

Global travel

World tourism economy trends

European travel

Asian travel

Gulf travel

Economic impact of tourism

Health and wellness tourism figures

Health and wellness tourism potential

Health and wellness tourism revenue

Health and wellness tourism and hotels

Wellness communities

Build well to live well

Health and wellness tourism figures by sector

Health and wellness tourism trends

Wellness trends in Germany

Spas in the USA

Medical spas in the USA

3. International Health Tourism Market

Regional health tourism

Medical cruise tourism

Mobile technology

Travel agencies and tour operators

4. Customers

Customer demand

LBGTX

Luxury travel

Muslim and Halal

Older customers

Security and terrorism

Wellness travel preferences

5. Health Tourism Products And Services

Addiction treatment

Cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery ethics

Cosmetic surgery ISAPS survey

Cosmetic surgery-Brazilian buttock lift

Cosmetic surgery aftercare

Cosmetic surgery mental health screening

Cosmetic surgery problems

Cosmetic surgery standards

Diabetes treatment

Elderly care

Food and wellness tourism

Obesity treatment

Procreation tourism

Spa and wellness

Spa definitions Visit Britain

Spa definitions International Spa Association

Spa definitions International Medical Spa Association

Spa and wellness definitions Wellness Tourism Association

Sports medical tourism

Stem cell treatment

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Traditional Korean Medicine

6. Health Tourism And Insurance

Cosmetic surgery insurance

Spas

Compulsory travel insurance

7. Regulation

Advertising and fake reviews on social media

Advertising regulation

Advertising regulation in UK

Cosmetic surgery standards

European Union Package Travel Directive

European standards on cosmetic surgery

European standards on non-surgical medical procedures

Obesity treatment regulation

8. International Organisations

European co-operation for Accreditation

European Historic Thermal Towns Association

European Spas Association

Global Clinic Rating

Healing Hotels of the World

International Medical Spa Association

International Organization for Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Spa Association

Leading Hotels of the World

Wellness Tourism Association

Wellness Travel Worldwide

World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies

World Food Travel Association

9. Countries Profiled

10. Company Profiles

Accor Hotels

Anantara Resorts

Aro Ha Wellness Retreat

Art of Living Retreat Centre

Ayre Resorts

Canyon Ranch

Dubai Healthcare City

Four Seasons Hotels

Gail Springs Retreat Centre

GOCO Hospitality

IHHR Hospitality

InterContinental Hotels

Lanserhof

Miraval

Perennial

Red Carnation Hotels

Six Senses

The Luxury Collection

VLCC

