Global Health and Wellness Tourism Market Potential 2019: Supply Chain, Business Models, Products and Services, Regulation, and Global Organisations
Global Health and Wellness Tourism Potential 2019 examines the potential of one of the fastest growing global tourism niches.
Report Summary
Health and wellness tourism has been identified as one of the fastest growing travel segments, and the most lucrative, so international hotel groups are among those fighting to capture market share.
The report discusses the background, providing insights into the supply chain, business models, products and services, regulation, and global organisations plus profiles of companies and countries in this sector.
Key Findings
- The global demand for health tourism is changing
- Health tourism is growing at 7.5% a year
- Hotel groups are investing heavily
- Country attitudes towards promoting health tourism vary greatly
- Many countries rely on overseas investors to develop the sector
- Companies are developing new attractions in many niches
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Introduction
- History of wellness tourism
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
- The need
- Wellness resorts
- Wellness real estate
- Wellness growth
- Asia
- Spa business
- Wellness hospitality
- Developing wellness resorts
2. International Health Tourism Figures
- Top 40 health and wellness destinations
- Global tourism and health tourism
- UNTWO/ETC report on health tourism
- European Parliament report on health tourism
- European Regional Development Fund and health tourism
- Global travel
- World tourism economy trends
- European travel
- Asian travel
- Gulf travel
- Economic impact of tourism
- Health and wellness tourism figures
- Health and wellness tourism potential
- Health and wellness tourism revenue
- Health and wellness tourism and hotels
- Wellness communities
- Build well to live well
- Health and wellness tourism figures by sector
- Health and wellness tourism trends
- Wellness trends in Germany
- Spas in the USA
- Medical spas in the USA
3. International Health Tourism Market
- Regional health tourism
- Medical cruise tourism
- Mobile technology
- Travel agencies and tour operators
4. Customers
- Customer demand
- LBGTX
- Luxury travel
- Muslim and Halal
- Older customers
- Security and terrorism
- Wellness travel preferences
5. Health Tourism Products And Services
- Addiction treatment
- Cosmetic surgery
- Cosmetic surgery ethics
- Cosmetic surgery ISAPS survey
- Cosmetic surgery-Brazilian buttock lift
- Cosmetic surgery aftercare
- Cosmetic surgery mental health screening
- Cosmetic surgery problems
- Cosmetic surgery standards
- Diabetes treatment
- Elderly care
- Food and wellness tourism
- Obesity treatment
- Procreation tourism
- Spa and wellness
- Spa definitions Visit Britain
- Spa definitions International Spa Association
- Spa definitions International Medical Spa Association
- Spa and wellness definitions Wellness Tourism Association
- Sports medical tourism
- Stem cell treatment
- Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Traditional Korean Medicine
6. Health Tourism And Insurance
- Cosmetic surgery insurance
- Spas
- Compulsory travel insurance
7. Regulation
- Advertising and fake reviews on social media
- Advertising regulation
- Advertising regulation in UK
- Cosmetic surgery standards
- European Union Package Travel Directive
- European standards on cosmetic surgery
- European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
- Obesity treatment regulation
8. International Organisations
- European co-operation for Accreditation
- European Historic Thermal Towns Association
- European Spas Association
- Global Clinic Rating
- Healing Hotels of the World
- International Medical Spa Association
- International Organization for Standardisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Spa Association
- Leading Hotels of the World
- Wellness Tourism Association
- Wellness Travel Worldwide
- World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies
- World Food Travel Association
9. Countries Profiled
10. Company Profiles
- Accor Hotels
- Anantara Resorts
- Aro Ha Wellness Retreat
- Art of Living Retreat Centre
- Ayre Resorts
- Canyon Ranch
- Dubai Healthcare City
- Four Seasons Hotels
- Gail Springs Retreat Centre
- GOCO Hospitality
- IHHR Hospitality
- InterContinental Hotels
- Lanserhof
- Miraval
- Perennial
- Red Carnation Hotels
- Six Senses
- The Luxury Collection
- VLCC
