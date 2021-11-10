Global Health Food Market (Functional Foods, Functional Drinks & Dietary Supplements) Market Report 2020-2024 Featuring Danone, Dean Foods (DFA), General Mills, Kellogg's, Nestle, PepsiCo

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health Food Market (Functional Foods, Functional Drinks & Dietary Supplements): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health food market is expected to reach US$557.6 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 7.15%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as increasing sales of organic food, rising consumption of vegetable oils, growth in geriatric population, the rising problem of undernourishment, rapid urbanization and increasing consumers' demand for transparency would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by risk of allergies associated with vegetable sources, high cost of health food in low and middle-income countries and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include upsurge in energy drink demand, growing adoption of meat alternatives, growing consumers; focus on achieving health goals and high demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products.

The global health food market is highly concentrated with organic food products, due to the growing people's focus on the nutritional values of their food. In addition, increasing adoption of healthy eating habits among people is leading to the rising demand for functional food products such as grains, fruits, vegetables and nuts, which is eventually accelerating the growth of the global health food market.

The fastest regional market is the U.S., owing to the growth in health-conscious population as well as growing people's awareness about the health benefits of a nutritional and balanced diet.

Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is lead to the changes in consumer' eating habits from unhealthy and processed food to nutritional food. Consumers are maximising their healthy diet in order to boost their immunity and reduce vulnerability to the fatal disease, which is providing a growth opportunity to the global health food market during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Benefits of Health Food

1.3 Components of a Healthy Balanced diet

1.4 Types of Health Food

1.5 Calorie Requirement of Different People

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Sales of Probiotics

2.2 Growth in Demand for Vitamin Supplements

2.3 Antiviral Activity of Green Tea

2.4 Clean-Label Food Products and COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Health Food Market by Value

3.2 Global Health Food Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Health Food Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Functional Food Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Functional Food Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Dietary Supplements Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Functional Drinks Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Functional Drinks Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Health Food Market by Regions

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Health Food Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Western Europe

4.2.1 Western Europe Health Food Market by Value

4.2.2 Western Europe Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3 China

4.3.1 China Health Food Market by Value

4.3.2 China Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 China Health Food Market by Product Type

4.3.4 China Dietary Supplements Food Market by Value

4.3.5 China Dietary Supplements Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 China Weight Management Food Market by Value

4.3.7 China Weight Management Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 China Sports Nutrition Food Market by Value

4.3.9 China Sports Nutrition Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3.10 China Health Food Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.11 China Direct Selling Health Food Market by Value

4.3.12 China Direct Selling Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3.13 China Ecommerce Health Food Market by Value

4.3.14 China Ecommerce Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.3.15 China Drug Store Health Food Market by Value

4.3.16 China Drug Store Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Other Asia

4.4.1 Other Asia Health Food Market by Value

4.4.2 Other Asia Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Health Food Market by Value

4.5.2 Japan Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.6 Latin America

4.6.1 Latin America Health Food Market by Value

4.6.2 Latin America Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.7 Eastern Europe & Russia

4.7.1 Eastern Europe & Russia Health Food Market by Value

4.7.2 Eastern Europe & Russia Health Food Market Forecast by Value

4.8 ROW

4.8.1 ROW Health Food Market by Value

4.8.2 ROW Health Food Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Sales of Organic Foods

5.1.2 Rising Consumption of Vegetables Oil

5.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Rising Problem of Undernourishment

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.6 Increasing Consumer Demand For Transparency

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Energy Drinks Demand

5.2.2 Growing Adoption of Meat Alternatives

5.2.3 Growing Consumers' Focus on Achieving Health Goals

5.2.4 High Demand for On-the-go Dietary Supplement Products

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Risk of Allergies Associated With Vegetable Sources

5.3.2 High Cost of Health Food in Low and Middle Income Countries

5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Danone (Sofina)

Dean Foods (DFA)

General Mills

Kellogg's

Nestle

PepsiCo

