Global Health Insurance Market to 2027: Coverage of Leading Players Such as Aetna, AIA Group, Cigna Corporation and Zurich Insurance Group

The "Health Insurance Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2021-2027.

This report on global health insurance market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global health insurance market by segmenting the market based on service provider, type, plan type, demographics, network type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the health insurance market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rise in Health Expenses

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Mandatory Provision of Health Insurance for Private and Public Sector Employees

High Medical Costs

Market Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Health Insurance

Strict Regulations and Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027



Market by Service Provider

Private Providers

Public Providers

Market by Type

Life-Time Coverage

Term Insurance

Market by Plan Type

Medical Insurance

Critical Illness Insurance

Family Floater Health Insurance

Others

Market by Demographics

Minor

Adults

Senior Citizen

Market by Network Type

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Point of Service (POS)

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

