Global Health Insurer Profiles 2021: Choose 10 Profiles of the Top Insurers to Receive

Oct 29, 2021, 12:00 ET
The "Global Health Insurer Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
International health insurance is increasingly popular, but keeping up to date with health insurers is difficult - there is a long time-gap between events, and that information getting into reports.
The leading health insurer analyst of this report maintains a daily updated database of company profiles.
Profile details included:
- Company Name
- Base Country
- HQ
- Ownership
- Overview
- Structure
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Customer Numbers
- Strategy
- 2020 Results
- 2021 Results
- 2021 Forecasts
- Buying Businesses
- Selling Businesses
- Partnerships
- Sponsorships
- Micro Health
- Apps
- Marketing
- Technology
- Start-ups, Accelerators and Labs
- Countries Present A to Z
Global Health Insurers
(Choose up to 10 from the list)
- Achmea
- Aetna see CVS
- AIA
- Alan
- Allianz
- Anthem
- APRIL
- Axa
- Bupa
- Centene
- Cigna
- CVS Health
- Discovery
- Fosun International
- FWD
- Generali
- Global Benefits Group
- Gulf Insurance Group
- Humana
- MAPFRE
- Medgulf
- Medibank
- Medicover
- Momentum Metropolitan
- Munich Re
- nib
- NN Group
- Now Health International
- Pacific Prime
- Pan-American Life
- PICC
- Ping An
- Sanlam
- Siaci Saint Honore
- SiriusPoint
- UnitedHealth
- Vienna Insurance Group
- Zurich Insurance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w87i0v
