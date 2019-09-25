Global Health Intelligence Announces the 2019 Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Intelligence (GHI), the leading healthcare data analytics provider in Latin America, has just published HospiRank 2019 , its ranking of the best-equipped hospitals in Latin America.

Based on quantitative analysis of data from more than 18,000 Latin America hospitals in GHI's database, HospiRank ranks medical institutions according to seven specific categories, including best equipped to host patients, highest counts of surgical equipment, highest focus on cardiovascular care, best-installed base for treating cancer, and more.

"This is the third year we've produced HospiRank," says Guillaume Corpart, CEO and founder of Global Health Intelligence. "We've gotten a lot of positive feedback about it. Apparently both medical equipment sales/marketing teams and hospital administrators find it useful, but for different reasons. It gives a quick view of the market for medical equipment professionals, and hospital administrators seem to appreciate that their institutions are included in HospiRank," observes Corpart.

The report can be downloaded from Global Health Intelligence's website .

Because market sizes, regulatory frameworks and access differ by market, GHI created its ranking by identifying the top hospitals in each country. For more specific reports for the best-equipped hospitals in specific countries — including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico — journalists should contact GHI directly.

"Besides medical device and healthcare professionals, we're hoping HospiRank can be a resource for patients, as well, so they can understand the resources available among the leading medical institutions in their countries," says Corpart.

About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)

Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world's largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in Latin America. The firm updates more than 2 million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, data on the medical devices market, competitive profiling for the LatAm healthcare industry, marketing sizing, segmentation and pricing/cost analyses.

