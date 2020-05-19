Global Healthcare Accreditation and Custom Assurance Placements Partner to Raise Awareness of Innovative Insurance Products for Medical Travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services and Custom Assurance Placements, Ltd. (CAP) have announced a strategic partnership to raise awareness about innovative insurance products designed specifically for the medical travel industry. Because of the value GHA brings to the industry by raising the standards, GHA accredited organizations will receive exclusive access to discounts on medical travel complications insurance programs offered by CAP.

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is an independent accrediting body that received ISQua accreditation in 2019.GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum.

Since 2008, CAP has been providing healthcare providers, employers and medical travel facilitators with affordable and comprehensive insurance solutions and specialty programs for the medical tourism industry, through its program division, Global Protective SolutionsSM (GPS). GPS offers liability insurance solutions for employers and facilitators in the medical tourism industry, solutions for self-funded employers reducing their stop loss attachment point and provider group options that can be customized on a group basis.

According to Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer, "Medical complications are an inherent risk of any medical procedure or treatment; however, they can be especially concerning and burdensome for traveling patients who may be paying out-of-pocket for procedures performed outside their home region. Some of these patients may have limited financial resources and may face challenges navigating a foreign healthcare system in the midst of potential language and cultural barriers. Additionally, self-funded employers and other payors, including insurers and governmental payors will be assured to have this coverage. GHA is pleased to partner with the Custom Assurance Placements to offer our accredited clients exclusive access to discounts on medical travel complications insurance products that promote patient and provider peace of mind, by reducing the financial risk associated with certain out-of-pocket procedures. We look forward to a productive partnership with CAP in support of the medical travel patient."

Tracy Simons, President of Custom Assurance Placements stated, "We feel our missions are aligned in providing safe solutions to increase credibility and quality benchmarks. For this reason, we are happy to provide a discount to the accredited members of GHA for individual complication enrollments and qualifying groups. Just contact GHA and they will refer you to our staff for the eligible discounts."

For more information about the medical travel complication and liability solutions, visit the GPS website at www.globalprotectivesolutions.com.

For more information about the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) program and how it can benefit medical travel patients, healthcare providers and payers, visit the GHA website at https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/.

