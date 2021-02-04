Global Healthcare Actuator Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Actuator Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, and Hydraulic) and Type (Linear and Rotary) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 1,578.60 million by 2027 from US$ 981.10 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global healthcare actuator market, and the factors governing the market growth.



Based on actuation, the healthcare actuator market is segmented into electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic. The electrical segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric actuators offer advantages such as highest precision-control positioning and easily networked and programmed. Also, these can be scalable for any purpose. Moreover, many market players operating in this industry are offering electrical actuators for healthcare applications. For instance, MECVEL SRL offers electric actuators from rehab machines to motorized chairs to control seats, backrests, and footrests linear motions.



The global healthcare actuator market growth is mainly attributed to increasing number of healthcare facilities and rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of medical devices may hinder the market growth.



MISUMI Corporation; MC Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Altra Industrial Motion; Richmat; TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.; LINAK; Venture MFG Co.; Movetec Solutions ApS; and Tolomatic, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the healthcare actuator market.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the healthcare actuator market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global healthcare actuator market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Healthcare Actuator Market - By Actuation

1.3.2 Global Healthcare Actuator Market - By Type

1.3.3 Global Healthcare Actuator market - By Geography



2. Healthcare Actuator Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Healthcare Actuator - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.1 Expert Opinions



5. Healthcare Actuator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Healthcare Facilities

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Associated with Medical Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Trend of Public Private Partnership in Healthcare Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Healthcare Actuator Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Healthcare Actuator Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Healthcare Actuator Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Healthcare Actuator Market Analysis - By Actuation

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare Actuator Market Revenue Share, by Actuation (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Electrical

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Electrical: Healthcare Actuator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Pneumatic

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pneumatic: Healthcare Actuator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Hydraulic

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Hydraulic: Healthcare Actuator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Healthcare Actuator Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Healthcare Actuator Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Linear

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Linear: Healthcare Actuator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Rotary

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Rotary: Healthcare Actuator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Healthcare Actuator Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Healthcare Actuator Market

9.2 Europe: Healthcare Actuator Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Actuator Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Actuator Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 South And Central America Healthcare Actuator Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare Actuator Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Healthcare Actuators Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 MISUMI Corporation

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 SMC Corporation

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Altra Industrial Motion

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Richmat

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 LINAK

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Venture MFG Co.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Movetec Solutions ApS

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Tolomatic, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skzbc2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

