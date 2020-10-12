Global Healthcare API Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring General Electric, MuleSoft & Epic Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare API - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare API market accounted for $191.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $309.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Technological advancement in health care solutions coupled with the co-existence of healthcare and IT services and increased patient satisfaction & development in care quality are propelling the growth of the market. However, loss and manipulation of important patient information and concerns related to privacy breaches are hampering the growth of the market.



Patient-centric healthcare is a rising trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted in improved outcomes, good patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. The emergence of host services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has improved the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about the experience, speciality, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.



Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the availability of free storage space to store and organize healthcare data of patients and hospitals that is easily accessible during emergencies by healthcare professionals and caregivers. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for API-based electronic health record services and wearable medical devices, increasing healthcare investments & adoption of technologically advanced healthcare solutions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare API Market include Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC., eClinicalWorks, Apple Inc., TrueVault, and Google Cloud.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare API Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vendors

5.3 Healthcare Payers

5.4 Patients

5.5 Healthcare Providers



6 Global Healthcare API Market, By Deployment Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud-based

6.3 On-premise



7 Global Healthcare API Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remote Patient Monitoring

7.3 Payment

7.4 Medical Device (Wearable)

7.5 Electronic Health Record Access

7.6 Appointments



8 Global Healthcare API Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.2 Microsoft Corporation

10.3 General Electric Company

10.4 MuleSoft, Inc.

10.5 Epic Systems Corporation.

10.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.7 Practice Fusion, Inc.

10.8 Greenway Health, LLC.

10.9 eClinicalWorks

10.10 Apple Inc.

10.11 TrueVault

10.12 Google Cloud



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dqsv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

