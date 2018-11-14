Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market 2019-2023: Increasing Adoption by the Healthcare Industry to Monitor Patients and Provide Treatment in Real Time

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% during the period 2019-2023.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market for 2019-2023. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by offering (hardware, and software).

Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare use special software and hardware to create different artificial environments which provide real-life situations to the user. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The advent of Industry 4.0 has led to the integration of advanced technology with manufacturing and industrial processes and has become a key trend driving the growth of the market. Sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) for augmented and virtual reality are increasingly being adopted by the healthcare industry to monitor patients and provide treatment in real time.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for healthcare services. The healthcare industry is implementing advanced and upgraded technologies to offer better services to the increasing number of patients. Augmented and virtual reality will help and complement the services provided by the healthcare companies.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the infrastructural and integration issues across processes in the healthcare industry. The lack of connectivity, and electricity will act as a hurdle to the effective implementation of advanced systems in the healthcare sector, especially in developing countries. The complicated system integration of augmented and virtual reality will also hamper the growth prospects of the market.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Market Trends

Improved quality of products and services in healthcare

Lack of personal interaction

Rapid improvements in sensor technology

Key vendors

3D Systems

Alphabet

Koninklijke Philips

Microsoft

Orca Health

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OFFERING

Market segmentation by offering

Comparison by offering

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by offering

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems

Alphabet

Koninklijke Philips

Microsoft

Orca Health

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qxx23/global_healthcare?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

