Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market 2019-2023: Increasing Adoption by the Healthcare Industry to Monitor Patients and Provide Treatment in Real Time
The "Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% during the period 2019-2023.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market for 2019-2023. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by offering (hardware, and software).
Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare use special software and hardware to create different artificial environments which provide real-life situations to the user. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The advent of Industry 4.0 has led to the integration of advanced technology with manufacturing and industrial processes and has become a key trend driving the growth of the market. Sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) for augmented and virtual reality are increasingly being adopted by the healthcare industry to monitor patients and provide treatment in real time.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for healthcare services. The healthcare industry is implementing advanced and upgraded technologies to offer better services to the increasing number of patients. Augmented and virtual reality will help and complement the services provided by the healthcare companies.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the infrastructural and integration issues across processes in the healthcare industry. The lack of connectivity, and electricity will act as a hurdle to the effective implementation of advanced systems in the healthcare sector, especially in developing countries. The complicated system integration of augmented and virtual reality will also hamper the growth prospects of the market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Market Trends
- Improved quality of products and services in healthcare
- Lack of personal interaction
- Rapid improvements in sensor technology
Key vendors
- 3D Systems
- Alphabet
- Koninklijke Philips
- Microsoft
- Orca Health
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OFFERING
- Market segmentation by offering
- Comparison by offering
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by offering
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems
- Alphabet
- Koninklijke Philips
- Microsoft
- Orca Health
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qxx23/global_healthcare?w=5
