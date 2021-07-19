Global Healthcare Chatbots Market (2021 to 2026) - Advancements in Chatbots Through NLP Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Chatbots Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare chatbots market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the period 2020-2026.



The healthcare industry is adopting chatbots to automate repetitive tasks and save costs and resources. The chatbot designing and the development processes based on the best practice will help the healthcare industry achieve the targeted goals and offer the full potential services. Several industries are exploring the bigger advantages that chatbots can provide to their businesses. In this context, AI-driven bots are widely popularized in different sectors. The high acceptance of Artificial intelligence-based bots that transform the customer experience by delivering more personalized services boosts the market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare chatbots market during the forecast period:

High Demand for Mobile Health Applications

Favorable initiatives to boost the Acceptance of Chatbots for Healthcare Services

Increasing Need for Virtual Assistance in Healthcare Industry

Rising Demand For AI-Based Chatbots to Deliver Superior Customer Experience

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare chatbots market research report includes a detailed segmentation by end-users, mode of delivery, component, application, geography. Healthcare providers are the dominant users. Hospitals are the major revenue contributors among all healthcare providers. It is estimated that a nearly 50% reduction in the cost of treatment and 30-40% improvement in outcomes can be achieved through the AI-driven bots in the hospitals, according to Frost & Sullivan.



The growing trend of adopting cloud-based software is gaining high traction in the global healthcare chatbots market. Cloud-based technologies play a significant role in positioning healthcare in the digital landscape and are increasing the adoption of healthcare bots. The adoption rate of cloud-based technology is high compared to on-premise. Cloud-based solutions simplify the healthcare chatbot's development process and offer integration with multiple channels with flexibility in services and data storage capabilities.



The software services segment will dominate the global healthcare chatbots market by component. APAC, Europe, and North America are the top contributor in the software services market. The AI software-based bots have the potential not only to understand the patients' intent, no matter how the questions are phrased but also to have far more potential to deliver accurate answers.



Mediktor is the world's most advanced and accurate symptom checker for pre-diagnosis and decision-making support. It is an AI-based solution that users can easily interact with the chatbots describing their symptoms in the natural language. The chatbots in healthcare are developed with huge capabilities to offer services to the patients in appointment scheduling. Patients can also get medical guidance at the same time.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is gaining attention with the widely popularized regional and global players offering chatbot services in the healthcare industry. Several countries across the globe are increasing and focusing on the adoption of healthcare chatbots, which is expected to give a significant rise to the entry of new players. The market is highly competitive as the existing players offer similar solutions at substantially low prices without any service differentiation to end-users. Ada Health, Babylon, Baidu, Buoy Health, GYANT, HealthTap, Infermedica, PACT Care, Sensely, and Your.MD. are the key players in the healthcare chatbots market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the healthcare chatbot market?

2. What is the growth rate of the healthcare chatbot market?

3. Who are the major players in the chatbots healthcare industry?

4. Which region is likely to lead the global Healthcare Chatbots Market?

5. What are the advancements in the healthcare chatbot industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Demand for Ai-Based Chatbots to Deliver Superior Customer Experience

8.2 Advancements in Chatbots Through NLP

8.3 Increased Acceptance/Awareness of Chatbots Due to Covid-19

8.4 Emergence of Social Media Oriented Chatbots



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 High Demand for Mobile Health Apps

9.2 Growing Internet Connectivity & Smartphone Penetration

9.3 Favorable Initiatives to Boost Chatbots in Healthcare Services

9.4 Rising Need for Virtual Assistance in Healthcare



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

10.2 Lack of Awareness & Skilled Healthcare Professionals

10.3 High Deployment Costs of Chatbots



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 End-Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Healthcare Providers

12.4 Patients

12.5 Payers

12.6 Others



13 Mode of Delivery

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cloud-Based

13.4 On-Premise



14 Component

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Software

14.4 Services



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

15.4 Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Key Countries



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Ada Health

23.2 Buoy Health

23.3 Babylon

23.4 Baidu

23.5 GYANT

23.6 HealthTap

23.7 Infermedica

23.8 Pact Care

23.9 Sensely

23.10 YOUR.MD



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Ariana Digital Health

24.2 Creative Virtual

24.3 HealthJoy

24.4 Inbenta Technologies

24.5 Khealth

24.6 Makerobos Innovation Labs

24.7 Mediktor

24.8 Next IT

24.9 Napier Healthcare

24.10 Nuance

24.11 Synthetix

24.12 Virtual Spirits

24.13 Woebot

24.14 Wysa

24.15 X2AI



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

