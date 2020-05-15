Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis by Deployment Model, Product, Pricing Model and Geography

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is poised to experience strong growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the advent of blockchain technology in cloud computing, the rising trend of opting for advanced technology for decision-making & forecasting and increased use of cloud computing solutions for telemedicine .



Based on the deployment model, the market is segregated into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and virtual private cloud. By product, the market is fragmented into healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare provider solutions. Healthcare payer solutions segment is sub-segmented into fraud management, payment management, provider network management, claims management, and customer relationship management. Healthcare provider solutions segment is subdivided into clinical information systems, and non-clinical information systems.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on a global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on key countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

4.1 Public Cloud

4.2 Private Cloud

4.3 Hybrid Cloud

4.4 Virtual Private Cloud



5 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Product

5.1 Healthcare Payer Solutions

5.2 Healthcare Provider Solutions



6 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

6.1 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)

6.2 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)

6.3 Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)



7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

7.1 Spot Pricing Model

7.2 Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model



8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

8.1 Software

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Training & Education

8.2.2 Implementation Services

8.2.3 Consulting

8.2.4 Post-Sales & Maintenance



9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User

9.1 Public Payers

9.2 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Private payers

9.5 Pharmacies

9.6 Ambulatory Centers



10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies



Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of ONEX Corporation)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth, Inc.

GE Healthcare

NTT Data Corporation

Carecloud Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Sectra AB

Eclinicalworks

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Cisco

Hyland Software, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Orion Health Group

Vepro Ehealth Solutions

Ensoftek, Inc.

