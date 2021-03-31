Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2027: Clinical Segment is Projected to Account for $44.6 Billion of the Total $54.7 Billion Market

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market to Reach $54.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) estimated at US$ 38.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 54.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$ 44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pre-Clinical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Drug Discovery Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Drug Discovery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured):

Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)

BIO Agile Therapeutics

Charles River Laboratories

Covance, Inc.

Firma Clinical Research

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

ICON, plc.

IQVIA

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Medpace Holdings

Paraxel International

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)

Pharmaron

PPD

PRA Health Sciences

PSI CRO AG

SGS

Syneos Health

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

