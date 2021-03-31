Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2027: Clinical Segment is Projected to Account for $44.6 Billion of the Total $54.7 Billion Market
Mar 31, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market to Reach $54.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) estimated at US$ 38.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 54.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$ 44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pre-Clinical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Drug Discovery Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Drug Discovery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured):
- Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)
- BIO Agile Therapeutics
- Charles River Laboratories
- Covance, Inc.
- Firma Clinical Research
- GVK Biosciences Private Limited
- ICON, plc.
- IQVIA
- Medidata Solutions, Inc.
- Medpace Holdings
- Paraxel International
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)
- Pharmaron
- PPD
- PRA Health Sciences
- PSI CRO AG
- SGS
- Syneos Health
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Quality Management / Assurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Project Management / Clinical Supply Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Regulatory / Medical Affairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Current & Future Analysis for Other Service Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 35
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5a1rj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article