Global Healthcare CRM Market 2018-2023 Featuring Key Players - Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Influence Health, SugarCRM, Accenture, Healthgrades and Infor

The "Healthcare CRM Market by Component, Delivery, End user, Functionality - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare CRM market is estimated to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth can largely be attributed to the benefits of CRM solutions, such as the easy arrangement of customer data & interactions and the simplification of business processes such as customer service and support, marketing, sales, and digital marketing. On the other hand, concerns regarding patient data security and the high cost and complexity of the CRM implementation process may limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Web/cloud-based model is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018

On the basis of deployment model, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into on-premise model and web/cloud-based model. In 2018, the web/cloud-based model segment is expected to account for a larger market share. This segment is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages such as low maintenance cost, robust security features, and improved accessibility and recoverability of data are driving the growth of the web/cloud-based model segment.

In 2018, customer service and support is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018

On the basis of functionality, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into customer service and support, marketing, sales, digital marketing, and other functionalities. In 2018, the customer service and support segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The growing focus on patient engagement, rising pressure on healthcare organizations to reduce costs, and the importance of ensuring customer satisfaction are major factors responsible for the large share of this segment. The other functionalities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on region, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America, segmented into the US and Canada, is estimated to hold the largest share of this market in 2018. However, the Asian market is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Market growth is mainly due to rising patient awareness, improvement of healthcare systems, growing medical tourism in Asian countries, and favorable government initiatives, among other factors.

The key players in the healthcare CRM market are Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Influence Health (US), SugarCRM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Healthgrades (US), and Infor, Inc. (US).

Salesforce (US) was the leading player in the healthcare CRM market, with a share of 22% in 2017. More than 100,000 companies have chosen Salesforce as their CRM solutions provider to streamline their business. The company has a strong cloud footprint with its SaaS offerings. Salesforce's strength lies in its ability to deliver innovation and engage its customers effectively. The company sells its products via direct and indirect sales distribution channels. Salesforce's growth strategy lies in cross-selling and upselling, extending existing services, expanding partner ecosystems, expanding its business into different regions, and entering into new markets.

SAP SE (Germany) was the second-largest player in the healthcare CRM market, with a share of 10% in 2017. Its robust product portfolio aids SAP in sustaining its leading position in the market. It helps to create valuable interaction with customers by offering solutions for commerce, revenue, sales, and services. SAP utilizes technologies, such as internet of things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to bring in innovation in various fields. The company has incorporated disrupting technologies like AI and machine learning to its cloud-based solution called SAP CRM. To incorporate these disruptive technologies into its software solutions, the company relaunched SAP Leonardo, its integration platform. In order to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the healthcare CRM market, the company emphasizes on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies.

Recent Developments

In 2018, Salesforce launched Salesforce Integration Cloud.

In 2018, IBM partnered with Salesforce. This partnership aimed to bring together Cloud and Watson services from IBM with Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Service cloud Einstein to allow organizations to connect with their customers more effectively.

In 2018, SAP acquired Caliduscloud (US) to strengthen its cloud-based customer relationship management solution.

Key Questions addressed by the report

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long run?

Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

Which are the recent contracts and agreements key players have signed?

