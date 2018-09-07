Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2017-2023: Market Estimated to Surpass $450 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market was analyzed by service type, end user, and region.

The Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market was worth 211.07 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 453.6 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The Healthcare facilities management is a professional management authority which mainly focuses on the delivery of services & support system to different healthcare organizations. Healthcare has become one of the leading sectors, owing to the increasing number of patients and healthcare expenditure by public as well as private players in healthcare systems.

The North America region is expected to lead the Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in healthcare spending in the region. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow with highest growth rate due to the factors, such as the increase in disposable income, rising health awareness,







Drivers Vs. Constraints

The increasing development in cloud-based systems, rising use of IoT, growing disposable income are the reasons which fuel the growth of Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market.

The lack of technical experts is the reason which restrains the growth of this market.

Industry Structure and Updates







In January 2017, Aramark has acquired AmeriPride Service Inc., which enabled Aramark to enhance its customer service.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Service Type



5.1. Hard Services



5.1.1. Plumbing



5.1.2. Air Conditioning Maintenance



5.1.3. Fire Protection Systems



5.1.4. Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance



5.1.5. Others



5.2. Soft Services



5.2.1. Cleaning and Pest Control



5.2.2. Laundry



5.2.3. Catering



5.2.4. Waste Management



5.2.5. Security



5.2.6. Others







6. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User



6.1. Hospital



6.2. Ambulatory Service Centers



6.3. Long-Term Health Facilities



6.4. Clinics



6.5. Others







7. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







8. Company Market Share Analysis







9. Company Profiles



9.1. Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc.



9.2. Jones Lang Lasalle



9.3. Iss World Services A/S



9.4. ABM



9.5. Ecolab USA Inc.



9.6. OCS Group



9.7. Medxcel Facilities Management



9.8. Aramark



9.9. Vanguard Resources



9.10. Mitie Group PLC



9.11. Arpal Group



9.12. AmeriPride Service Inc.



9.13. Founders3 Real Estate Services



9.14. IP



9.15. Sodexo, Inc.



9.16. Compass Group Plc







10. Industry Structure



10.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations



10.2. Investment Opportunities







11. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Road Ahead





