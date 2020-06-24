GLOBAL HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS AND DETECTION MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global healthcare fraud analytics and detection market is set to register a CAGR of 21.09% during the forecast period, 2020-2028. The factors augmenting the growth of the market are the rising fabricated activities in healthcare, the increasing number of patients opting for health insurance, and the growing healthcare expenditure.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916465/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS Healthcare fraud detection is increasingly prioritized these days.There is a rise in the cases of frauds with regard to medical insurance, which is one of the crucial factors propelling the growth of the market analyzed.

Many countries, like the United States, face issues with fraud in medical insurance.In the case of developing countries like India, there has been an increase in the number of fraudulent cases during the claim of medical insurance.

In order to tackle such circumstances, the healthcare industry is adopting technology, which can ease the process of fraud detection, while maintaining the data for insurance.The implementation of fraud detection software has increased, given the rapid transformation of healthcare delivery and claims systems in developed and developing countries.

The growing reliance on software and cloud-based solutions, is deemed to be beneficial for market growth. The inefficiency, while dealing with technology, and the unwillingness of companies in adopting new analytics technologies, are the factors hindering the growth of the market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global healthcare fraud analytics and detection market entails the assessment of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific region is predicted to record the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

The increasing use of mobile data for applications like mobile banking and social media is resulting in the increased adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions. Such factors are accredited to the growth of the market in the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive environment of the market encompasses sustainable advantage due to innovations among companies. Some of the leading companies present in the market include, DXC Technology, EXL, McKesson, IBM, CGI Inc, etc.

Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned

1. CGI INC 2. DXC TECHNOLOGY 3. EXL 4. IBM 5. MCKESSON 6. NORTHROP GRUMMAN 7. OSP LABS 8. SAS INSTITUTE 9. RELX GROUP PLC 10. UNITED HEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED (OPTUM INC) 11. COTIVITI HOLDINGS INC 12. CHANGE HEALTHCARE 13. FAIR ISSAC CORPORATION 14. PONDERA SOLUTIONS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916465/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

