Global Healthcare Information Systems Market 2015-2018 & 2027 - Shifting Focus Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Information Systems

The Global Healthcare Information Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing popularity of wireless and cloud computing and shifting focus towards patient-centric healthcare information systems.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Wireless and Cloud Computing

3.1.2 Shifting Focus towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Information Systems

3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthcare Information Systems Market, By Component

4.1 Services

4.2 Software

4.3 Hardware



5 Healthcare Information Systems Market, By Deployment

5.1 On-premise

5.2 Cloud Based

5.3 Web-based



6 Healthcare Information Systems Market, By Application

6.1 Revenue Cycle Management

6.2 Laboratory Information Systems

6.3 Hospital Information System

6.3.1 Electronic Medical Record

6.3.2 Patient Engagement Solution

6.3.3 Electronic Health Record

6.3.4 Population Health Management

6.3.5 Real-time Healthcare

6.3.6 Other Hospital Information Systems

6.4 Medical Imaging Information System

6.4.1 Picture Archiving and Communication System

6.4.2 Radiology Information Systems

6.4.3 Monitoring Analysis Software

6.4.4 Other Medical Imaging Information Systems

6.5 Pharmacy Information Systems

6.5.1 Inventory Management

6.5.2 Prescription Management

6.5.3 Automated Dispensing Systems

6.5.4 Other Pharmacy Information Systems



7 Healthcare Information Systems Market, By End User

7.1 Research & Academic Institutes

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Diagnostic Centers

7.4 Pharmacies

7.5 Ambulatory Care Centers

7.6 Other End Users



8 Healthcare Information Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 GE Health Care

10.2 NextGen Health Care Information Systems, LLC

10.3 McKesson Corporation

10.4 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

10.5 Cerner Corporation

10.6 INFOR, INC.

10.7 Siemens Healthineers

10.8 Medidata Solutions, Inc.

10.9 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

10.10 Allscripts Health Care Solutions, Inc.

10.11 Athenahealth, Inc.



