Global Healthcare Integration Market 2020-2027: Interface Engine, Medical Device Software, Support and Maintenance, Implementation, Training Services, Hospital, Mobile Devices

Oct 29, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Integration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Integration Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Integration estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Interface Engine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medical Device Integration Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $882.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Healthcare Integration market in the U. S. is estimated at US$882.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$934.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Other Integration Tools Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR
In the global Other Integration Tools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$712.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$622.4 Million by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Corepoint Health
- Epic Systems Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- iNTERFACEWARE Inc.
- InterSystems Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Orion Health
- Quality Systems, Inc.
- Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Healthcare Integration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Healthcare Integration Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Interface Engine (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Medical Device Integration Software (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Integration Tools (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Support and Maintenance Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Implementation Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Training Services (Service) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Hospital Integration (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Medical Device Integration (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
