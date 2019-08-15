Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 and Industry Forecast 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Interoperability Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, growing need to curtail healthcare costs and government initiatives for enhancing patient care and safety.

Scope of the Report

Based on software, the market is categorized into integrated software and standalone software.

On behalf of interoperability level, the market is segregated into foundational interoperability, semantic interoperability and structural interoperability.

On the bases of type, the market is segmented into services and software solutions. Furthermore, software solutions segment is sub-segmented into health healthcare information exchange interoperability solutions, lab system interoperability solutions, enterprise interoperability solutions, ehr interoperability solutions, imaging system interoperability solutions and other interoperability solutions.

Depending on end user, the market is segregated into healthcare payers, warehouse & healthcare providers and pharmacies. Furthermore, healthcare providers segment is sub segmented into long-term care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, hospitals and clinics and other providers.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

3.1.2 Growing Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

3.1.3 Government Initiatives for Enhancing Patient Care and Safety

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthcare Interoperability Market, By Software

4.1 Integrated Software

4.2 Standalone Software



5 Healthcare Interoperability Market, By Interoperability Level

5.1 Foundational Interoperability

5.2 Semantic Interoperability

5.3 Structural Interoperability



6 Healthcare Interoperability Market, By Type

6.1 Services

6.2 Software Solutions

6.2.1 Healthcare Information Exchange Interoperability Solutions

6.2.2 Lab System Interoperability Solutions

6.2.3 Enterprise Interoperability Solutions

6.2.4 EHR Interoperability Solutions

6.2.5 Imaging System Interoperability Solutions

6.2.6 Other Interoperability Solutions



7 Healthcare Interoperability Market, By End User

7.1 Healthcare Payers

7.2 Healthcare Providers

7.2.1 Long-Term Care Centers

7.2.2 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

7.2.3 Hospitals and Clinics

7.2.4 Other Providers

7.3 Pharmacies



8 Healthcare Interoperability Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.2 Cerner Corporation

10.3 EPIC Systems Corporation

10.4 Infor, Inc.

10.5 Interfaceware Inc.

10.6 Intersystems Corporation

10.7 Jitterbit

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

10.10 Orion Health Group Limited

10.11 Visolve Inc.



