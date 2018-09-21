Global Healthcare IT Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of AI-Enabled Emotion Recognition Technologies
The "Global Healthcare IT Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global healthcare IT market to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Healthcare IT Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of healthcare IT market in different components.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of AI-enabled emotion recognition technologies. The AI algorithm analyzes the expressions and provides an accurate analysis of the patients in real time. This helps in arriving at an accurate diagnosis and ensuring correct treatment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Investing in IT hardware and software tools has reduced the workload for doctors and support staff which has helped to improve the quality of treatment.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the vulnerability of EMR toward cybercrime. The easy accessibility of data makes it susceptible to being hacked, modified, or misused. This is proving to be a significant threat to the growth of the global IT healthcare market.
Key vendors
- General Electric
- IBM
- McKesso Corportation
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens
