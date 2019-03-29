Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023 - Emergence of Drones in Healthcare Logistics

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- bThe "Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare logistics market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

The growing global pharmaceutical sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of global healthcare logistics market. The new product launches by pharmaceutical manufacturers such as over-the-counter drugs are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing health awareness among consumers and rising medical knowledge with the help of the internet are driving the sales of over-the-counter drugs. Therefore, over-the-counter drugs manufacturers are focusing on launching specific medicine for treating minor alignments, which will further help to increase sales.



Market Overview



Increasing government initiatives



One of the growth drivers of the global healthcare logistics market is growing government initiatives. The low availability of pharmaceutical products and medical devices in rural areas has encouraged the government to improve the health infrastructure.



Shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time



One of the challenges in the growth of the global healthcare logistics market is the shortage of drivers, resulting in higher lead time. The increasing demand-supply gap for skilled truck drivers will create a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The pharmaceutical manufacturers in the market are focusing on opting seaway shipment because of environmental sustainability. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics

Increase in patent expiration

Emergence of drones in healthcare logistics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8j6q3/global_healthcare?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

