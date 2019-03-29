Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023 - Emergence of Drones in Healthcare Logistics
Mar 29, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- bThe "Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The healthcare logistics market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
The growing global pharmaceutical sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of global healthcare logistics market. The new product launches by pharmaceutical manufacturers such as over-the-counter drugs are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing health awareness among consumers and rising medical knowledge with the help of the internet are driving the sales of over-the-counter drugs. Therefore, over-the-counter drugs manufacturers are focusing on launching specific medicine for treating minor alignments, which will further help to increase sales.
Market Overview
Increasing government initiatives
One of the growth drivers of the global healthcare logistics market is growing government initiatives. The low availability of pharmaceutical products and medical devices in rural areas has encouraged the government to improve the health infrastructure.
Shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time
One of the challenges in the growth of the global healthcare logistics market is the shortage of drivers, resulting in higher lead time. The increasing demand-supply gap for skilled truck drivers will create a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The pharmaceutical manufacturers in the market are focusing on opting seaway shipment because of environmental sustainability. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Market segmentation by service
- Comparison by service
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by service
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics
- Increase in patent expiration
- Emergence of drones in healthcare logistics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx
- Kuehne + Nagel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8j6q3/global_healthcare?w=5
