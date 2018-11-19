Global Healthcare Market Analysis 2018-2022: Focus on Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems - IBM, Microsoft and Google are Key Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies have gained significant traction and have been more widely adopted in recent years.

Increased adoption of cognitive and AI platforms can be attributed to their wide application potential across the healthcare industry, including patients and hospitals. Major market players such as IBM, Microsoft and Google have made significant investments in finding healthcare uses for cognitive computing and providing a platform for various startup firms that create specialized applications.



The cognitive healthcare industry represents a new partnership between human beings and technology that has the potential to transform healthcare on a global scale. Cognitive systems that understand, reason and learn are assisting people to expand their knowledge base, improve their productivity and deepen their expertise. This has proven extremely useful in various areas of the healthcare industry.

With the increasing integration of cognitive computing, users can now see health data that were previously inaccessible which can, in turn, have a great impact on the healthcare industry by greatly improving patient care. Humans generate an enormous amount of health-related data. This data comes from a wide variety of sources, such as personal fitness trackers, mobile apps, electronic medical records, as well as genomic and clinical research. The development of AI and cognitive computing platforms can avoid the discarding and wasting of data for the majority of patients.



Increases in the processing power and capabilities of AI systems and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to drive market growth. Whereas, limitations of AI decision-making and limited acceptance from healthcare professionals due to the risk of injury and misinterpretation are expected to restrain market growth. Conversely, application of AI for novel surgeries and screening in conjunction with an untapped market in developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition of Cognitive Computing

Definition of Artificial intelligence (AI)

Main Areas of AI

Why Artificial Intelligence?

Benefits

History of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing in Healthcare

Enhancing Electronic Medical Records

Improving Clinical Teaching

Examples and Use Cases of AI Technology Services and Platforms

Welltok's CafeWell Concierge

IBM's Watson

Future Applications

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Offering

Hardware

Services

Software

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

History

Definition

Classification of NLP

Applications of Natural Language Processing in Healthcare

Context Aware Processing

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Types of AI Surgical Concepts

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Preliminary Diagnosis

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Dosage Error Reduction

Fraud Detection

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Payers

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

ROW (Rest of the World)

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Others

Chapter 9 Government Regulations



Chapter 10 Patent Review

Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Region

Patent Review by Assignee

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities



Chapter 12 Company Profiles



