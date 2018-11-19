Global Healthcare Market Analysis 2018-2022: Focus on Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems - IBM, Microsoft and Google are Key Players
The "Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems Market in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies have gained significant traction and have been more widely adopted in recent years.
Increased adoption of cognitive and AI platforms can be attributed to their wide application potential across the healthcare industry, including patients and hospitals. Major market players such as IBM, Microsoft and Google have made significant investments in finding healthcare uses for cognitive computing and providing a platform for various startup firms that create specialized applications.
The cognitive healthcare industry represents a new partnership between human beings and technology that has the potential to transform healthcare on a global scale. Cognitive systems that understand, reason and learn are assisting people to expand their knowledge base, improve their productivity and deepen their expertise. This has proven extremely useful in various areas of the healthcare industry.
With the increasing integration of cognitive computing, users can now see health data that were previously inaccessible which can, in turn, have a great impact on the healthcare industry by greatly improving patient care. Humans generate an enormous amount of health-related data. This data comes from a wide variety of sources, such as personal fitness trackers, mobile apps, electronic medical records, as well as genomic and clinical research. The development of AI and cognitive computing platforms can avoid the discarding and wasting of data for the majority of patients.
Increases in the processing power and capabilities of AI systems and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to drive market growth. Whereas, limitations of AI decision-making and limited acceptance from healthcare professionals due to the risk of injury and misinterpretation are expected to restrain market growth. Conversely, application of AI for novel surgeries and screening in conjunction with an untapped market in developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Cognitive Computing
- Definition of Artificial intelligence (AI)
- Main Areas of AI
- Why Artificial Intelligence?
- Benefits
- History of Artificial Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing in Healthcare
- Enhancing Electronic Medical Records
- Improving Clinical Teaching
- Examples and Use Cases of AI Technology Services and Platforms
- Welltok's CafeWell Concierge
- IBM's Watson
- Future Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Offering
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- History
- Definition
- Classification of NLP
- Applications of Natural Language Processing in Healthcare
- Context Aware Processing
- Deep Learning
- Querying Method
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Robot-Assisted Surgery
- Types of AI Surgical Concepts
- Virtual Nursing Assistant
- Preliminary Diagnosis
- Clinical Trial Participant Identifier
- Dosage Error Reduction
- Fraud Detection
- Administrative Workflow Assistance
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Patients
- Payers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- ROW (Rest of the World)
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- Republic of South Africa
- Others
Chapter 9 Government Regulations
Chapter 10 Patent Review
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Region
- Patent Review by Assignee
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Apixio Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Biosymetrics
- Careskore
- Cognitivescale
- Enlitic Inc.
- Enterra Solutions, LLC
- General Vision
- Healthcare X.O GmbH
- Icarbonx
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM Corp.)
- Medwhat.Com Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Next It Corp.
- Numenta
- Nvidia Corp.
- Oncora Medical
- Palantir Technologies
- PTC Inc.
- Teqmine
- Vicarious
- Welltok Inc.
- Zephyr Health Inc.
