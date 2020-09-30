Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, 2020 - Persistent Demand to Safeguard Frontline Workers from Covid-19 and Longer-Term Calls to Replenish Stockpiles Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on the Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) industry has witnessed unprecedented global demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Government stockpiles in some countries quickly proved inadequate as healthcare facilities became overwhelmed with patients. Healthcare PPE demand has gone beyond available inventories for most products, with order backlogs ranging from 6 to 12 months creating bottlenecks for manufacturers.



Face masks and gloves accounted for the lion's share of market revenue in 2019, and this will remain the case in 2020. The analyst projects revenue for surgical masks and exam gloves to witness faster growth because of the surge in use. Higher demand for coveralls/gowns and goggles/face shields will boost revenue globally, but much will depend on the capability of the supply chain to meet this demand.



Major healthcare PPE manufacturers have ramped up production in order to meet the growing demand. Some governments have encouraged or compelled non-traditional manufacturers to help in these efforts; other companies have volunteered. Incidents of counterfeit and substandard PPE products entering the market are on the rise, creating safety concerns among healthcare workers, patients, and other consumers.



Lessons learned from this pandemic will help in preparedness planning for future crises, and present short-and long-term growth opportunities for manufacturers. Governments are promising to build healthcare PPE stockpiles and already are making bulk purchases; some are relaxing policies to allow for non-medical-grade PPE to be used in emergencies. Manufacturers will be under renewed pressure to build domestic production capacities and surge capacities to reduce the dependence on imports. The analyst expects industrial PPE companies to become more active in the healthcare PPE space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives that Influence the Healthcare PPE Industry

2. COVID-19 Fast Facts

Impact of Lockdowns on Key Industries

COVID-19's Expected Economic Effects in 2 Scenarios

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Healthcare PPE Market Growth Metrics and Segment Breakdown

Growth Environment

Market Share by Product Segment

Healthcare PPE Industry Trends

Blurring of Industry Lines and Increasing Competition

Surgical Mask/N95 Respirator Segment Overview

Surgical Mask/N95 Respirator Overview

Surgical Mask/N95 Respirator Segment Discussion and Prominent Participant Activities

Surgical Glove/Examination Glove Segment Overview

Surgical Glove/Examination Glove Segment Discussion and Prominent Participant Activities

Coveralls/Gown Segment Overview

Coveralls/Gown Segment Discussion and Prominent Participant Activities

Goggles/Face Shield Segment Overview

Goggles/Face Shield Segment Discussion and Prominent Participant Activities

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Healthcare PPE

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Reduce Dependency on Imports of PPE and Focus on Regional Capacity Additions

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration among PPE Value Chain Participants Will Bolster Supplies and Stabilize Growth

5. Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic

