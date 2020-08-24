Global Healthcare PPE Market Estimated to be Valued at US$ 11 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market [By Products; By End-Users; By Region] Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global healthcare personal protective equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by a rise in COVID-19 pandemic, growing geriatric population, rising awareness, and favorable government initiatives.

Healthcare personal protective equipment is a safety product that is used by healthcare professionals for the protection of themselves and patients from infection. With the rise in COVID-19 pandemic across the world, the demand for various healthcare personal protective equipment has surged drastically.

The global healthcare personal protective equipment market is witnessing the advent of various smart PPE technologies. The technology is already used by professionals in mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, and transportation industries. It is now venturing into the healthcare domain offering endless possibilities.

This report provides detailed analysis of the global healthcare personal protective equipment market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments and regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Major industry players operating in the global healthcare personal protective equipment market include Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., DuPont, Kimberly-Clark, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis.



It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global healthcare personal protective equipment market.

The historical market size of the healthcare personal protective equipment market from 2017 to 2019 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2027 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Regional and country analysis of the healthcare personal protective equipment market is provided for the period 2017 to 2027.

Market drivers, restraints, and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with a detailed analysis of their healthcare personal protective equipment products.

