Global Healthcare Staffing Market Report 2021 and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the healthcare staffing industry at the beginning 2020. High turnover rates and nurse and physician burnout are two well-known consequences. Patients' health is being harmed by a chronic scarcity of nurses and healthcare professionals in hospitals.

Healthcare staffing has been more volatile than other employment sectors during the pandemic, which has tended to follow more traditional "cyclical" trends - decreasing at the start of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread and rising as the economy improved. Hospital executives are adopting a number of crucial steps to address the labor shortfall, which is projected to fuel the healthcare staffing market growth.

The global healthcare staffing market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The global healthcare staffing market is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, rising health spending, increasing temporary staffing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as talent shortage, manual vendor management system processes, stringent regulations, etc.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare staffing market by value, by service type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the healthcare staffing market, including the following regions: North America (the US, and the Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the healthcare staffing market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global healthcare staffing market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The global healthcare staffing market is fragmented with many major players. The key players of the global healthcare staffing market are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., CHG Healthcare Services, and Jackson Healthcare Co. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Growth Drivers

Aging Population

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rise in Health Spending

Rising Age of Healthcare Professionals

Increasing Trend of Temporary Staffing

Lucrative Benefits

Challenges

Talent Shortage

Manual Vendor Management System (VMS) Processes

Stringent Regulations

Market Trends

Virtual and Remote Recruiting

Rising Use of Automation

Technological Advances

Rising Role of MSP in Healthcare Staffing

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

Healthcare Staffing: An Overview

Introduction to Healthcare Staffing

Pros and Cons of Healthcare Staffing Agencies

Healthcare Staffing Recruitment Process

Healthcare Staffing Segmentation: An Overview

Healthcare Staffing Segmentation by Service Type

Healthcare Staffing Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis

Global Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis

Global Healthcare Staffing Market: Service Type Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

North America Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis

Europe Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis

Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Staffing

Drop in the Employment Level

Change in Healthcare Spending

Post COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Staffing

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Players: A Financial Comparison

Global Travel Nurses Staffing Market Players by Revenue

Global Per Diem Staffing Market Players by Revenue

Global Allied Healthcare Staffing Market Players by Revenue

Global Locums Tenens Staffing Market Players by Revenue

8. Company Profiles

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

CHG Healthcare Services

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Jackson Healthcare Co.

