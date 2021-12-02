Global Healthcare Staffing Market Report 2021 and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dec 02, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Staffing Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the healthcare staffing industry at the beginning 2020. High turnover rates and nurse and physician burnout are two well-known consequences. Patients' health is being harmed by a chronic scarcity of nurses and healthcare professionals in hospitals.
Healthcare staffing has been more volatile than other employment sectors during the pandemic, which has tended to follow more traditional "cyclical" trends - decreasing at the start of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread and rising as the economy improved. Hospital executives are adopting a number of crucial steps to address the labor shortfall, which is projected to fuel the healthcare staffing market growth.
The global healthcare staffing market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.
The global healthcare staffing market is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, rising health spending, increasing temporary staffing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as talent shortage, manual vendor management system processes, stringent regulations, etc.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare staffing market by value, by service type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the healthcare staffing market, including the following regions: North America (the US, and the Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the healthcare staffing market.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global healthcare staffing market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.
The global healthcare staffing market is fragmented with many major players. The key players of the global healthcare staffing market are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., CHG Healthcare Services, and Jackson Healthcare Co. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
Growth Drivers
- Aging Population
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rise in Health Spending
- Rising Age of Healthcare Professionals
- Increasing Trend of Temporary Staffing
- Lucrative Benefits
Challenges
- Talent Shortage
- Manual Vendor Management System (VMS) Processes
- Stringent Regulations
Market Trends
- Virtual and Remote Recruiting
- Rising Use of Automation
- Technological Advances
- Rising Role of MSP in Healthcare Staffing
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- Healthcare Staffing: An Overview
- Introduction to Healthcare Staffing
- Pros and Cons of Healthcare Staffing Agencies
- Healthcare Staffing Recruitment Process
- Healthcare Staffing Segmentation: An Overview
- Healthcare Staffing Segmentation by Service Type
- Healthcare Staffing Segmentation by Application
3. Global Market Analysis
- Global Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis
- Global Healthcare Staffing Market: Service Type Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
- North America Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis
- Europe Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market: An Analysis
5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Staffing
- Drop in the Employment Level
- Change in Healthcare Spending
- Post COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Staffing
6. Market Dynamics
7. Competitive Landscape
- Global Healthcare Staffing Market Players: A Financial Comparison
- Global Travel Nurses Staffing Market Players by Revenue
- Global Per Diem Staffing Market Players by Revenue
- Global Allied Healthcare Staffing Market Players by Revenue
- Global Locums Tenens Staffing Market Players by Revenue
8. Company Profiles
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.
- CHG Healthcare Services
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
- Jackson Healthcare Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os07vb
