Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Markets, 2021-2028: Market is Expected to Reach $114.46 Million - Growing Adoption of Telemedicine Solutions & Rising Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare video conferencing solutions market size is expected to reach USD 114.46 million by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market include robust urbanization and increasing penetration of telemedicine solutions. Furthermore, technological advancements by market players are anticipated to positively influence the market growth.



Market players witnessed tremendous growth in their revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased demand for their video conferencing solutions. For instance, Adobe observed a 15% increase, and Pexip LLC witnessed around a 54.5% increase in their revenues from 2019 to 2020. However, they are not certain regarding the demand for their video conferencing solutions after the pandemic.

For instance, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in its 2020's annual report stated that as the COVID-19 pandemic is getting curbed due to the widespread availability of vaccinations, it might result in a decline in paid hosts and users as people/patients will no longer be required to stay at home and they can directly visit the clinics and hospitals for the treatment of their medical problems.



Investments by major companies to launch new technologically advanced products in the market are expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Intrado Corporation launched the SD-WAN Thin Edge, which is developed in collaboration with Infiot, which develops solutions for remote-first applications. It is designed for connecting remote workers, fixed and mobile sites, and IoT devices over LTE cellular networks.



Market players are investing in many strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and product launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Intrado Corporation acquired Asparia, Inc., a provider of patient engagement solutions for hospitals, medical practices, and health systems.



Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Report Highlights

The growing technological advancements, coupled with the adoption of telemedicine solutions, is expected to boost the market growth.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the market in 2020 owing to its high adoption by the healthcare providers.

By component, the hardware segment held a dominant market share in 2020 owing to the growing technological advancements related to the segment.

North America led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 35.0% owing to the presence of major market players.

led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 35.0% owing to the presence of major market players. The Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in the number of healthcare facilities and the need for continuous training for medical students and new doctors, especially during the pandemic.

and is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in the number of healthcare facilities and the need for continuous training for medical students and new doctors, especially during the pandemic. Major players are involved in new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to grow in the market.

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market driver analysis

Growing adoption of telemedicine solutions

Rising technological advancements

Market restraint analysis

Data security and privacy concerns

High cost of integration

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis Tools: Porters

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Industry Analysis - PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Prevalence Analysis

Current and Future Impact Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Players

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Pexip AS

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Intrado Corporation

Vidyo, Inc.

Plantronics, Inc.

Logitech

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco

Avaya Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ax0h0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

